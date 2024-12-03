Would you rather pay monthly or once and be covered for life?

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Subscription fees are getting out of control, and cloud storage is no different. While most of us will gladly shell out to streaming services, the charges for something necessary like securing, organizing, and accessing files are somehow more annoying—but you can put a stop to them during Cyber Week.

If you're paying $10 monthly to Dropbox or Google Drive, cut that out. Koofr offers a 1TB lifetime subscription that's now at an all-time low price: $109.97 (reg. $810). Check out now because codes are selling out fast.

How to never pay for cloud storage again

Start by connecting your existing cloud storage accounts to Koofr. They make it so easy to integrate Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive, so you can move your files over and cancel your pricey subscription once and for all.

Your 1TB cloud is probably enough to cover your storage needs for life, unless you have more than 250,000 photos, 500 hours of video, or 6.5 million document pages. Sound good? Head to checkout now because Cyber Week won't last forever.

Get everything organized into folders using the web and mobile apps. A handy duplicate file finder will tell you if you have multiple of the same file from your other cloud accounts. Many of us on the StackCommerce deals team are guilty of this.

Koofr is the highest-rated cloud storage platform that we sell, with more than 300 5-star reviews. It's praised for its lifetime value, ease of use, and no-tracking promise.

Buy Koofr's 1TB lifetime cloud storage plan for $109.97 (reg. $810). Cyber Week ends on December 8, but codes could sell out sooner. No coupon code is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.