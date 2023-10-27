Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

From buckling down to burn the midnight oil to blowing off some steam with a workout or run, entrepreneurs spend a lot of time listening to music. So, of course, you want to be able to listen to your music in the most convenient way possible. That's where a set of wireless earbuds comes in. And you don't have to break the bank to get a high-quality pair because now through October 31, we're offering the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for more than 70% off.

These tiny earbuds can fit easily in your pocket during the day, and when you're ready to listen, they pair with your device in a heartbeat thanks to Bluetooth CSR 4.2 tech. They feature a proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure that is made to block out external noise to help you focus at work. They are IP67 waterproof, making them suitable for running in the rain or sweating it out at the gym. You don't even have to take them out when you get in the pool.

And if you need to take a call on the go, the built-in microphone lets you take, make, and redial calls. Plus, the crisp HD sound makes everything come through clear.

The Gadget Flow writes, "The ease of use, build quality, audio quality, and added convenience make the xFyro xS2 a very compelling choice."

Find out why when you pick up the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones on sale through 11:59 p.m. PT on October 31 for just $69.97 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.