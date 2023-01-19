Save $40 Off This CES-Honored Monitor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It sure seems like remote and hybrid work are here to stay, which means you need to gear up with the technology to ensure you can be as productive as you'd like no matter where your daily office is. Suppose you got used to a dual monitor setup at the office. In that case, it's worth investing in the CES-recognized Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus, a portable dual-screen laptop monitor that lets you set up double screens anywhere.

StackCommerce

The DUEX Plus earned 4.8/5 stars on GforGadget.com, and The Gadgeteer writes, "This is the best implementation that I've personally used for a secondary laptop screen...The Kickstarter backer prices seem to be pretty good compared to most other external USB-C monitors on the market."

This portable, secondary monitor is 30% lighter and 40% slimmer than the previous model, with a matte finish that matches your preferred laptops and mobile devices. In addition, the 13.3" screen offers 1080p full HD resolution, so whether you're crunching numbers, presenting, gaming, teaching, or anything else, you can do so with crystal clarity. All you have to do is plug the secondary monitor in and start working.

With hybrid signals, the DUEX Plus allows ultra-fast video transmission while auto-rotation automatically senses and sets up the correct orientation while you work. It even offers Eye Care mode to reduce the amount of harmful blue light and supports devices ranging from laptops and Samsung DeX-supported devices to Nintendo Switches. When not in use, you can protect the screen with a versatile sliding lid that attaches magnetically to the back of the laptop.

Get a dual monitor setup anywhere. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus is on sale for 11% off at just $299.99 (reg. $339) for a limited time.

