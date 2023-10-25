Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you want to ensure you're connected at work while traveling or hoping to get your shopping done early and know someone in the market, refurbished laptops are a great way to save money on a big necessity. And if you take advantage of early sales, you can shave even more money off your gifting budget, too.

According to Statista, Americans spent approximately $870 on holiday gifts last year. If you'd like to really wow a loved one with a refurbished MacBook Air under the Christmas tree or want to secure one for working easier on the go, act fast. You can currently score a 13" model for just $299.97 (reg. $529), and while there's no coupon code required, this deal only lasts through October 31.

This refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Air is ready to tag along and let its owner tackle everything from work to play from anywhere. As Apple's lightest model, it's convenient to carry around but don't be deceived by the size. Mac didn't skimp on bells and whistles, as it offers a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor with enhanced processing power, Intel HD Graphics 6000 for streaming seamless content, and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance.

128GB SSD means you can store your important files on the device for maximum convenience — no toting external hard drives or dealing with cloud storage required. A single charge offers an ample 12 hours of battery and up to 30 days on standby, so you don't have to constantly find an electrical outlet while on the go. And WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities make connecting a breeze.

This particular model, which hails from 2015, comes with a grade B refurbished rating. That means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case or scratches or dents on the body, but the model will work great.

Give a gift they'll remember with this refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Air for just $299.97 (reg. $529) through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.