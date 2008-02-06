Entrepreneurial Survival Stories

Even selling a comfort product can be overwhelming.

The brink: Tedde McMillen and Heather Howitt were overwhelmed. Their company, Oregon Chai, founded in 1994, was forced to recall $15,000 worth of product after its first big retail sale because of mold. About that same time, they received a much-needed SBA loan for $50,000, but Howitt signed an agreement with an ad agency for roughly the same amount--leaving the business starving for cash. To add to the mounting problems, they were forced to change the product packaging so it could be sold at room temperature. "Everything was moving so fast," says McMillen. "I started taking Paxil because I was having anxiety attacks."



The gutsy move that brought them back: Just in the nick of time, they found an angel investor who put $150,000 into the business. By 2004, Oregon Chai was serving up seven varieties of tea and generating $35 million in sales per year. When Kerry Group, a food development company based in Ireland, offered $75 million for the business that year, they decided to jump at the offer and sell.



Lesson learned: Help will find you when you most need it.