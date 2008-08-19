15 Revolutionary Inventions of 2007

Category: Consumer electronics/socially conscious

Company: One Laptop Per Child

Cost: Donation of $399; OLPC will send one laptop to a child in a developing nation and one laptop to a child of your choice.

What it is: It's a laptop with a conscience. One Laptop Per Child, a non-profit organization, says its mission is to provide laptops to as many children in developing nations as possible. For the first time, the laptop is available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada; $200 of the donation is tax-deductable. In addition, T-Mobile is offering one year of free HotSpot access to all U.S. donors for purchases made before January 1.

Why it made our list: Not only is it an intelligently built laptop, but it's also benefitting children who have never experienced technology like it. So far, the program is operating in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Haiti, Mongolia and Rwanda. In addition, the XO laptop is built specifically with children in mind: The keyboard is scaled down to accommodate child-sized hands, and the overall dimensions are roughly the size of a textbook.