What Entrepreneurs Are Driving

Co-founder and creative director of Roger La Borde, an international design firm with offices in three countries, specializing in interior products, gifts and greeting cards

Wheels: 1994 S Turbo 900 Saab, with "a trillion miles" on the odometer

Why: Barnett is based in Los Angeles, where the eccentric old Saab stands out amid the shiny new successmobiles.

When did you get it: 1997, secondhand. "I'll have it until it kisses me goodbye."

Loves: "The 900 convertible is the last great character car, and it's still just about modern enough--motorized roof, heated seats (the first to do them), economical and spacious, with lots of power when you need it. Cruising L.A. with the top down and music blaring still gives me a buzz."

Statement: Funky but chic.



Read the Commercial Vehicles Guide 2010