9 NFL Stars Turned Entrepreneurs

John Elway

Team: Denver Broncos

Seasons played: 1983 to 1998

Type of businesses owned: Restaurants, car dealerships

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos and led the team to its first Super Bowl championship in 1998 and again in 1999. While he's the executive vice president of football operations for the Broncos, he owns several businesses. Elway purchased Manhattan Beach Toyota in California in 2007 and is co-owner of Crown Toyota in Ontario, Calif. In Denver, Elway co-owns the Elway's Downtown restaurant and has plans to open another in Vail, Colo., before the end of the year. "I've never relied on [my] name," Elway told the Associated Press. "I've always relied on the product we're selling and our people that are doing it, our managers, our operators, and they're the ones that carry the torches as far as philosophy."