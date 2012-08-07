7 Second-Act Entrepreneurs

Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl

Second act: The 35-year-old culinary school graduate already had overcome a privileged but tough childhood -- with an absent dad and an alcoholic mom -- to open a natural foods bakery when she was cast in Real Housewives of New York City in 2005. Buoyed by her new found reality TV celebrity status, she launched a string of self-help books and the Skinnygirl line of cocktail mixes, sold to Beam Global in 2011 for more than $100 million. Ellen DeGeneres produced the recent pilot for Frankel’s Fox TV talk show, Bethenny.

Lesson learned: “When you find you are off track or your actions aren’t in line with your true nature, you change course. You start again. It’s never wrong. It just is,” Frankel wrote her 2011 book A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life.

Image courtesy of timesunion.com