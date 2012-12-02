Technology

15 Super Useful Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs

Image credit: Onliner
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Since the launch of Apple's App Store in 2008 there has been a flood of smartphone apps all with the intention of making our lives easier. Because of these apps we can find out instantly what song is playing on the radio without having to be told, we can know the square roots of pi is to the 137th decimal, and much more.

Take a look at this list of other useful apps. They might teach you about something you didn't know before or help to make your life just a bit easier.

Jasmine, a better YouTube player.

Image credit: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Jasmine is a minimal YouTube app replacement. We love how Jasmine allows us to play YouTube audio in the background, freeing us up to do other things with our phone.
The app is chock-full of features including a nighttime/low light function, full playlist support, and Airplay, Apple's feature for streaming audio and video to your living room

Price: Free

Available on: iOS

Catch is a fun way to take voice, photo and text notes.

Catch helps you capture your most important ideas so you never miss anything. You can create voice, photo, and text notes, online and offline. It's incredibly easy to share checklists to collaborate with others, too.

For those worried about security, users can protect notes with a four-digit PIN.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iPhone

Slice helps you track and organize all your online shopping.

Image credit: Slice

Besides being an awesome package tracker, Slice is an app that helps you stay on top of all your online purchases.
The app securely scans your email and finds receipts from iTunes, Amazon, and wherever else you shop online creating great archive of purchases.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS


SwiftKey for Android is a keyboard replacement that might replace your old keyboard.

Image credit: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Swift Key can change how you type on your Android. The app automatically detects how you've typed in the past -- from text messaging, mail, chat, Twitter and a few other services -- and serves up suggestions on what you're going to say.

Price: $3.99

Available on: Android

Check the Weather is handy for tracking changes in the weather.

Image credit: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Check the Weather provides a beautiful interface to view the weather in your current location or favorite city. The app provides a 10-day outlook, precipitation stats, and even weather advisories.

Price: $1.99

Available on: iOS

Use Prismatic to stay on top of the news you care about.

Prismatic is a news reading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.

As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.

Price: Free

Available on: iPhone and Web

Shazam: Know exactly what song is playing.

Image credit: iTunes

How many times have you wanted to know what song is playing but you have no way of figuring it out? We remember the first time we used Shazam and it just worked.
We're still amazed every time it works.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, and Windows Phone.


Evernote: Search scanned documents.

Image credit: Mac App Store

Evernote's goal is to help you remember everything. The app organizes and tags your most important notes. The feature that makes Evernote super smart is its ability to search any scanned file or document.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, Windows Phone, Web OS, PC, Mac, Google Chrome, and the web.

Robin for Android: A driver-friendly version of Siri.

Robin is an Android version of Siri. You can ask Robin for directions, local places, real-time parking, traffic info, gas prices, weather, your Twitter news and much more.

Robin was built with drivers in mind, it is most useful when behind the wheel because she helps you to keep your eyes on the road and off of your device.

Price: Free

Available on: Android

Nike+: Have a record of where you ran and how long it took you.

Before Nike+, runners never really knew exactly how far they ran. This smart app allows you to track your distance, calories burned and pace.

The best part? All the information is logged across multiple runs letting you know how well you're doing.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS.

WolframAlpha: The computer's computer.

The WolframAlpha app essentially takes the entire WolframAlpha site and crams it into your iPhone, iPad or Android. WolframAlpha can answer questions on math, statistics, data analysis, physics, chemistry, engineering and more.

Price: $3.99

Available on: Android and iOS

Apex Launcher for Android takes your customization even further.

Apex Launcher is a fast and customizable launcher for your Android's home screen. Apex helps you to customize your Android's grid size and allows you to have nine different pages. In addition, users can create a scrollable dock with up to 7 icons per page.

Price: Free

Available on: Android


Notability: Voice recording and handwriting integration for your notes.

Notability integrates handwriting, voice recording, PDF annotation and media into a single app. You can even enhance your notes by adding pictures from your photo library or from the iPad camera. Insert web clips, figures, and drawings to compliment your notes. Crop, resize, and draw on images to make them perfect.

Price: $0.99

Available on: iOS

Google Chrome: All your tabs from all your devices in one place.

Google Chrome is a smart app because it allows users to sync web pages across multiple computers. Now when we pick up our iPhone, Android or iPad we can still see exactly what we were looking at on our desktop.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS, and Mac and PC

Spoken Layer: You can listen instead of read.

Image credit: iTunes

Spoken layer converts an entire webpage into a podcast for easy listening. The app makes it possible for you to listen to articles while on a walk or commuting.

Price: Free

Available on: iOS

