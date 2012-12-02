Day #7: Our Top Beauty Gifts Made by Indie Merchants

December 2, 2012

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 10 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts, in our annual celebration of the artists, craftspeople, designers and other independent merchants who make one-of-a-kind products. See gifts in the categories of pets, jewelry, kids, quirky and eco-friendly.

A lot of entrepreneurs make candles, lotions and hair products. Still more make soaps. So not surprisingly, we received scores of submissions in the beauty category when we asked for entries for our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide.

We whittled down our semi-finalists by choosing the most interesting ones with the best stories, and then we tested each and every one. (Just like we taste-tested all the food entries. . . It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it.)

Based on aroma, texture, color and function, these seven entries were selected the best stocking stuffers this holiday season.