Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires
Investors have put $1.16 billion into Twitter since it was founded by Ev Williams and Biz Stone back in 2006.
The company has also shelled out $640 million in cash and stock for acquisitions.
With the IPO set to roll, Twitter's venture capital investors, longtime employees, and other stockholders are about to see all their paper equity turned into actual liquid stock and/or cash.
Some of them are going to be suddenly very, very rich.
Here's a look at who got what, per the S-1. For argument's sake, we're assuming an opening price of $29 per share, the most recent reported estimate. The S-1 says the most recent share valuation is $20.62, so the actual numbers could be lower than our estimates here.
Jack Dorsey, executive chairman: $679 million
Total shares owned: 23,411,350
Estimated value: $679 million
Dorsey is one of the founders and owns 4.9% of the company.
Related: Twitter Is Smaller Than Facebook Because Twitter Is For The Elite While Facebook Is For The Masses
Dick Costolo, CEO: $220 million
Total shares owned: 7,589,608
Estimated value: $220 million
Ev Williams, founder: $1.65 billion
Total shares owned: 56,909,847
Estimated value: $1.65 billion
Williams owns 12%, the largest individual stakeholder.
Biz Stone, founder: $0
Total shares owned: None listed
Estimated value: $0
This is a bit of a mystery -- the founder of Twitter is not mentioned in the S-1. He may already have sold his entire stake to other investors prior to the IPO.
Adam Bain, president/global revenue: $50 million
Total shares owned: 1,722,350
Estimated value: $50 million
Series G holders: Yuri Milner 19s DST, T Rowe Price, Chris Sacca and others
Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million
Estimated value: $696 million
Related: What The Heck Is Wrong With Twitter? IPO Reveals The Company Has A Lot Of Work To Do
Union Square Ventures
Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million
Estimated value: $696 million
Noah Glass, "forgotten" founder: $0
Glass was not mentioned in the IPO. He is known to have reached a settlement with Twitter months ago that gave him some cash. It is not known how much.
Christopher Fry, svp engineering: $0 ... but lots of restricted stock
Twitter says, "Mr. Fry holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013."
Peter Currie, board member: $8.5 million
Total shares owned: 291,666
Estimated value: $8.5 million
Benchmark Capital: $915 million
Total shares owned: 31,568,740
Estimated value: $915, million
Benchmark owns 6.7% of the company.
David Rosenblatt, board member: $8.2 million
Total shares owned: 283,333
Estimated value: $8.2 million
Series C and D holders Rizvi Traverse and Spark Capital: $680 million
Total shares owned: 24 million (about 5%)
Estimated value: $680 million
Rizvi is reportedly backed by Chris Sacca, also. Sacca entities thus likely own combined stakes worth more than $1 billion.
Related: The Arrival Of Ads On Instagram Sets Up A Huge Mobile Video Fight With Twitter And Vine
Peter Chernin, board member: $3.7 million ... plus lots of restricted stock
Twitter says, "The Chernin Group, LLC, for which Mr. Chernin serves as founder and chairman, holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013."
Chernin received a $3.7 million payout as a board member.
MoPub stockholders: $429 million
Total shares owned: 14,791,464
Estimated value: $429 million
Twitter acquired mobile ad company MoPub for stock in a deal valued at $350 million. If the per share price of Twitter rises to $29, then MoPub equity holders could collectively realize a $429 million payout.