Technology

Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires
Image credit: Jack Dorsey/Vine
Jack Dorsey
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Investors have put $1.16 billion into Twitter since it was founded by Ev Williams and Biz Stone back in 2006.

The company has also shelled out $640 million in cash and stock for acquisitions.

With the IPO set to roll, Twitter's venture capital investors, longtime employees, and other stockholders are about to see all their paper equity turned into actual liquid stock and/or cash.

Some of them are going to be suddenly very, very rich.

Here's a look at who got what, per the S-1. For argument's sake, we're assuming an opening price of $29 per share, the most recent reported estimate. The S-1 says the most recent share valuation is $20.62, so the actual numbers could be lower than our estimates here.

Start Slideshow
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Jack Dorsey, executive chairman: $679 million

Jack Dorsey, executive chairman: $679 million
Image credit: Image Credit: Twitter via @Jack

Total shares owned: 23,411,350

Estimated value: $679 million

Dorsey is one of the founders and owns 4.9% of the company.

Related: Twitter Is Smaller Than Facebook Because Twitter Is For The Elite While Facebook Is For The Masses

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Dick Costolo, CEO: $220 million

Dick Costolo, CEO: $220 million
Image credit: Image Credit: AP

Total shares owned: 7,589,608

Estimated value: $220 million

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Ev Williams, founder: $1.65 billion

Total shares owned: 56,909,847

Estimated value: $1.65 billion

Williams owns 12%, the largest individual stakeholder.

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Biz Stone, founder: $0

Total shares owned: None listed

Estimated value: $0

This is a bit of a mystery -- the founder of Twitter is not mentioned in the S-1. He may already have sold his entire stake to other investors prior to the IPO.

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Adam Bain, president/global revenue: $50 million

Adam Bain, president/global revenue: $50 million
Image credit: Image Credit: Jim Edwards / BI

Total shares owned: 1,722,350

Estimated value: $50 million

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Series G holders: Yuri Milner 19s DST, T Rowe Price, Chris Sacca and others

Series G holders: Yuri Milner 19s DST, T Rowe Price, Chris Sacca and others
Image credit: Image Credit: Wikipedia

Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million

Estimated value: $696 million

Related: What The Heck Is Wrong With Twitter? IPO Reveals The Company Has A Lot Of Work To Do

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Union Square Ventures

Union Square Ventures
Image credit: Image Credit: Business Insider

Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million

Estimated value: $696 million

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Noah Glass, "forgotten" founder: $0

Noah Glass, "forgotten" founder: $0
Image credit: Image Credit: YouTube

Glass was not mentioned in the IPO. He is known to have reached a settlement with Twitter months ago that gave him some cash. It is not known how much.
 

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Christopher Fry, svp engineering: $0 ... but lots of restricted stock

Christopher Fry, svp engineering: $0 ... but lots of restricted stock
Image credit: Image Credit: Twitter

Twitter says, "Mr. Fry holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013."
 

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Peter Currie, board member: $8.5 million

Peter Currie, board member: $8.5 million
Image credit: Twitter

Total shares owned: 291,666

Estimated value: $8.5 million

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Benchmark Capital: $915 million

Benchmark Capital: $915 million
Image credit: Image Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Total shares owned: 31,568,740

Estimated value: $915, million

Benchmark owns 6.7% of the company.

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

David Rosenblatt, board member: $8.2 million

David Rosenblatt, board member: $8.2 million
Image credit: Image Credit: editoratlarge.com

Total shares owned: 283,333

Estimated value: $8.2 million

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Series C and D holders Rizvi Traverse and Spark Capital: $680 million

Series C and D holders Rizvi Traverse and Spark Capital: $680 million
Image credit: Image Credit: Chris Sacca

Total shares owned: 24 million (about 5%)

Estimated value: $680 million

Rizvi is reportedly backed by Chris Sacca, also. Sacca entities thus likely own combined stakes worth more than $1 billion.

Related: The Arrival Of Ads On Instagram Sets Up A Huge Mobile Video Fight With Twitter And Vine

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

Peter Chernin, board member: $3.7 million ... plus lots of restricted stock

Peter Chernin, board member: $3.7 million ... plus lots of restricted stock
Image credit: Image Credit: Wikimedia, CC

Twitter says, "The Chernin Group, LLC, for which Mr. Chernin serves as founder and chairman, holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013."

Chernin received a $3.7 million payout as a board member.
 

Next Slide
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires

MoPub stockholders: $429 million

MoPub stockholders: $429 million
Image credit: Image Credit: Jim Payne / LinkedIn

Total shares owned: 14,791,464

Estimated value: $429 million

Twitter acquired mobile ad company MoPub for stock in a deal valued at $350 million. If the per share price of Twitter rises to $29, then MoPub equity holders could collectively realize a $429 million payout.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires
  • Jack Dorsey, executive chairman: $679 million
  • Dick Costolo, CEO: $220 million
  • Ev Williams, founder: $1.65 billion
  • Biz Stone, founder: $0
  • Adam Bain, president/global revenue: $50 million
  • Series G holders: Yuri Milner 19s DST, T Rowe Price, Chris Sacca and others
  • Union Square Ventures
  • Noah Glass, "forgotten" founder: $0
  • Christopher Fry, svp engineering: $0 ... but lots of restricted stock
  • Peter Currie, board member: $8.5 million
  • Benchmark Capital: $915 million
  • David Rosenblatt, board member: $8.2 million
  • Series C and D holders Rizvi Traverse and Spark Capital: $680 million
  • Peter Chernin, board member: $3.7 million ... plus lots of restricted stock
  • MoPub stockholders: $429 million
 Next Slide