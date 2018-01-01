Jim Edwards

Apple Is Deliberately Going Into a Yearlong Lull
'iPhone 7 is simply a 'bridge' to get to a 'super-cycle' for iPhone launch a year from now,' says analyst Timothy Arcuri.
3 min read
'A Significant Change in Mindset' Is Coming to the Way Apple Launches Products
Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is trying to usher in a new way for her company to handle new product launches.
4 min read
Steve Jobs Was Completely Wrong About Why People Like the iPhone
No big screens! Well, let's re-think that, shall we?
4 min read
See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos
These highly recognizable logos have hidden, subtle, or otherwise clever messages that you probably never realized.
3 min read
How to Make Sure You Still Get Texts If You Ditch Your iPhone
Thinking about switching your iPhone for a non-iPhone brand? Read this guide first.
5 min read
This 'Breakup Letter' Describing What It's Like to Advertise on Facebook Is Brutal and Hilarious
'You lied to us,' this startup complains to Facebook. 'You've changed. A lot.'
4 min read
Google Employees Confess the Worst Things About Working at Google
Apparently working at Google isn't as heavenly as it's cracked up to be.
6 min read
The 16 Biggest Tech Intern Fails
From being rude to Mark Zuckerberg's wife, to burning down an office building, to inadvertently disabling the internet across large stretches of the Ukraine, these interns messed up in style.
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Reputation Questioned in New Book
A book written by a New York Times writer says Dorsey's role as a founder may have been overhyped.
5 min read
Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires and Billionaires
With the IPO set, Twitter's venture capital investors, longtime employees and other stockholders are about to become very wealthy.
Advertisers Are Sabotaging Competitors' Brands to Get Them Banned From Reddit
Some social-media marketers have found a way to use Reddit's self-policing system against their competition.
4 min read
10 Ways Switching to Apple Made My Life Difficult
Some parts of the Apple universe are behind the pace when compared to some of its rivals.
Twitter's New 'Cards' Include Features for Business
Users can display photos, app information and products for sale.
2 min read
Apple Has Quietly Started Tracking iPhone Users Again
Opting out isn't as easy as you might think. Here's a look.
4 min read
