10 Highest-Earning Female CEOs
On average, women still don't earn as much as men, and that's just as true at the top. While the pay gap persists even at the highest echelons, the top-paid female CEOs still clear more than $10 million a year.
Together, the 10 highest-paid women CEOs pulled in nearly $190 million in total annual compensation in 2012, according to data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies in the United States and all executives that are required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Of course, that's nowhere near the $609 million earned by the 10 highest-paid men.
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tops the list with her hefty $36.6 million compensation package in 2012. Mayer's impressive compensation also makes her the 26th highest paid of the 15,299 public executives tracked by FindTheCompany.
1. Marissa Mayer
Who she is: President and CEO of Yahoo!, a global Internet company
When she started: July 2012
Total annual compensation: $36.6 million
2. Irene Rosenfeld
Who she is: CEO and chairman of Mondelez International (formerly Kraft), one of the world's largest snack companies
When she started: CEO in June 2006 and chairman of the board in March 2007
Total annual compensation: $28.8 million
3. Wellington Denahan-Norris
Who she is: CEO and chairman of Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment trust
When she was appointed: November 2012
Total annual compensation: $25.8 million
4. Jane Elfers
Who she is: President and CEO of Children's Place Retail, a children's apparel retailer
When she started: January 2010
Total annual compensation: $17.2 million
5. Virginia Rometty
Who she is: President, CEO, and chairman of IBM, a global technology and consulting corporation
When she started: CEO in January 2012 and chairman later that year
Total annual compensation: $16.2 million
6. Meg Whitman
Who she is: President and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, an international information technology company
When she started: September 2011
Total annual compensation: $15.4 million
7. Indra Nooyi
Who she is: CEO and chairman at PepsiCo, a worldwide food and beverage company
When she started: CEO in 2006 and chairman of the board in 2007
Total annual compensation: $14.2 million
8. Sherilyn McCoy
Who she is: CEO of Avon Products, a global beauty company
When she started: April 2012
Total annual compensation: $12.9 million
9. Debra Cafaro
Who she is: CEO and chairman of Ventas, a real estate investment trust
When she started: CEO in 1999 and chairman of the board in 2003
Total annual compensation: $11.2 million
10. To Wai Bing
Who she is: CEO and director at Hong Kong Television Network Ltd., a multimedia production company
When she was appointed: May 2012
Total annual compensation: $10.6 million