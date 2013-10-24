10 Highest-Earning Female CEOs

Starting a Business

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

On average, women still don't earn as much as men, and that's just as true at the top. While the pay gap persists even at the highest echelons, the top-paid female CEOs still clear more than $10 million a year.

Together, the 10 highest-paid women CEOs pulled in nearly $190 million in total annual compensation in 2012, according to data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies in the United States and all executives that are required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Of course, that's nowhere near the $609 million earned by the 10 highest-paid men.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tops the list with her hefty $36.6 million compensation package in 2012. Mayer's impressive compensation also makes her the 26th highest paid of the 15,299 public executives tracked by FindTheCompany.

1. Marissa Mayer

Who she is: President and CEO of Yahoo!, a global Internet company

When she started: July 2012

Total annual compensation: $36.6 million

2. Irene Rosenfeld

Who she is: CEO and chairman of Mondelez International (formerly Kraft), one of the world's largest snack companies

When she started: CEO in June 2006 and chairman of the board in March 2007

Total annual compensation: $28.8 million

3. Wellington Denahan-Norris

Who she is: CEO and chairman of Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment trust

When she was appointed: November 2012

Total annual compensation: $25.8 million

4. Jane Elfers

Who she is: President and CEO of Children's Place Retail, a children's apparel retailer

When she started: January 2010

Total annual compensation: $17.2 million

5. Virginia Rometty

Who she is: President, CEO, and chairman of IBM, a global technology and consulting corporation

When she started: CEO in January 2012 and chairman later that year

Total annual compensation: $16.2 million

6. Meg Whitman

Who she is: President and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, an international information technology company

When she started: September 2011

Total annual compensation: $15.4 million

7. Indra Nooyi

Who she is: CEO and chairman at PepsiCo, a worldwide food and beverage company

When she started: CEO in 2006 and chairman of the board in 2007

Total annual compensation: $14.2 million

8. Sherilyn McCoy

Who she is: CEO of Avon Products, a global beauty company

When she started: April 2012

Total annual compensation: $12.9 million

9. Debra Cafaro

Who she is: CEO and chairman of Ventas, a real estate investment trust

When she started: CEO in 1999 and chairman of the board in 2003

Total annual compensation: $11.2 million

10. To Wai Bing

No photo of To Wai Bing was available.

Who she is: CEO and director at Hong Kong Television Network Ltd., a multimedia production company

When she was appointed: May 2012

Total annual compensation: $10.6 million

  • 1. Marissa Mayer
  • 2. Irene Rosenfeld
  • 3. Wellington Denahan-Norris
  • 4. Jane Elfers
  • 5. Virginia Rometty
  • 6. Meg Whitman
  • 7. Indra Nooyi
  • 8. Sherilyn McCoy
  • 9. Debra Cafaro
  • 10. To Wai Bing
