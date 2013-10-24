10 Highest-Earning Female CEOs

October 24, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



On average, women still don't earn as much as men, and that's just as true at the top. While the pay gap persists even at the highest echelons, the top-paid female CEOs still clear more than $10 million a year.

Together, the 10 highest-paid women CEOs pulled in nearly $190 million in total annual compensation in 2012, according to data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies in the United States and all executives that are required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Of course, that's nowhere near the $609 million earned by the 10 highest-paid men.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tops the list with her hefty $36.6 million compensation package in 2012. Mayer's impressive compensation also makes her the 26th highest paid of the 15,299 public executives tracked by FindTheCompany.