Here's How Drastically Microsoft Windows Has Changed Over the Years

November 10, 2014 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



About 31 years ago today, Microsoft introduced the very first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0.

The software wasn't officially released until 1985, but Gates took the wraps of Microsoft's first computer operating system during an event at New York City's Plaza Hotel on Nov. 10, 1983.

We've come a long way since then — three decades later, the Windows ecosystem has gone through about 15 different iterations.

Here's a look at how Windows has changed throughout the years.