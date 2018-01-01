Lisa Eadicicco

This New App Lets Everybody Edit Photos Like the Pros

Astropad Mini turns your iPhone into a professional-grade graphics tablet.
3 min read
Jack Ma, China's Richest Man, Says He Was Happier When He Wasn't a Billionaire

Having droves of money comes with lots of pressure.
2 min read
Why Tesla Employees Fear Elon Musk, According to One of the Company's Co-Founders

Working under a leader that's as eccentric, brilliant and intense as Musk is sure to come with its fair share of challenges and benefits.
2 min read
9 of the Biggest Complaints About the Apple Watch

The smartwatch has only been available for a little more than a week, but early adopters and reviewers have already pointed out some of its shortcomings.
4 min read
The 25 Trickiest Questions Apple Will Ask in a Job Interview

Could you survive this line of questioning?
4 min read
10 Things Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Can Do That the iPhone Can't

Rather than cramming tons of new features into the phones, Samsung improved on a few core elements including design, build quality, and the fingerprint sensor.
1 min read
Samsung Just Announced a New Metal Galaxy Phone That's Thinner Than the iPhone 6

A look at Samsung's Galaxy A7 smartphone.
2 min read
Samsung Reportedly Killing Galaxy Alpha Smartphone

The mobile giant is rumored to be discontinuing the Alpha after a few short months on the market.
2 min read
Here's How Drastically Microsoft Windows Has Changed Over the Years

About 31 years ago today, Microsoft introduced the very first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0. We've come a long way since then.
4 min read
Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'

We still don't know exactly when Android 5.0 will be released for every phone, but here's a roundup of what we know so far.
3 min read
11 Things Android Phones Can Do That The iPhone Still Can't

With its iPhone 6 and iOS 8, Apple has introduced a few features that have been available on Android smartphones for quite some time. But some say Apple is still leagues behind in other ways.
5 min read
10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

The hoards have begun gathering ahead of the iPhone 6 release tomorrow. Here's a look.
3 min read
15 Stunning Photos You Wouldn't Believe Were Taken With a Smartphone

A collection of the most amazing images from around the web that look too good to be taken with a mobile device.
3 min read
Should You Buy an iPhone 5S Now or Wait For the iPhone 6?

What Apple fans need to consider when choosing which model iPhone is right for them.
3 min read
How to Create Super-Strong Passwords to Protect Yourself From the 'Heartbleed' Security Bug

This online security hole could affect a sizable portion of the 'secure' web. Here's what you can do to stay safe.
5 min read
