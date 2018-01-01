Lisa Eadicicco is a Tech Reporter for Business Insider.
Apps
This New App Lets Everybody Edit Photos Like the Pros
Astropad Mini turns your iPhone into a professional-grade graphics tablet.
Jack Ma
Jack Ma, China's Richest Man, Says He Was Happier When He Wasn't a Billionaire
Having droves of money comes with lots of pressure.
Elon Musk
Why Tesla Employees Fear Elon Musk, According to One of the Company's Co-Founders
Working under a leader that's as eccentric, brilliant and intense as Musk is sure to come with its fair share of challenges and benefits.
Apple Watch
9 of the Biggest Complaints About the Apple Watch
The smartwatch has only been available for a little more than a week, but early adopters and reviewers have already pointed out some of its shortcomings.
Interviewing
The 25 Trickiest Questions Apple Will Ask in a Job Interview
Could you survive this line of questioning?
Samsung vs iPhone
10 Things Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Can Do That the iPhone Can't
Rather than cramming tons of new features into the phones, Samsung improved on a few core elements including design, build quality, and the fingerprint sensor.
Samsung Galaxy
Samsung Just Announced a New Metal Galaxy Phone That's Thinner Than the iPhone 6
A look at Samsung's Galaxy A7 smartphone.
Ready for Anything
Samsung Reportedly Killing Galaxy Alpha Smartphone
The mobile giant is rumored to be discontinuing the Alpha after a few short months on the market.
Microsoft
Here's How Drastically Microsoft Windows Has Changed Over the Years
About 31 years ago today, Microsoft introduced the very first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0. We've come a long way since then.
Android
Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'
We still don't know exactly when Android 5.0 will be released for every phone, but here's a roundup of what we know so far.
Android
11 Things Android Phones Can Do That The iPhone Still Can't
With its iPhone 6 and iOS 8, Apple has introduced a few features that have been available on Android smartphones for quite some time. But some say Apple is still leagues behind in other ways.
iPhone 6
10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6
The hoards have begun gathering ahead of the iPhone 6 release tomorrow. Here's a look.
Selfies
15 Stunning Photos You Wouldn't Believe Were Taken With a Smartphone
A collection of the most amazing images from around the web that look too good to be taken with a mobile device.
iPhone
Should You Buy an iPhone 5S Now or Wait For the iPhone 6?
What Apple fans need to consider when choosing which model iPhone is right for them.
Security
How to Create Super-Strong Passwords to Protect Yourself From the 'Heartbleed' Security Bug
This online security hole could affect a sizable portion of the 'secure' web. Here's what you can do to stay safe.