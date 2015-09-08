5 Steps for Recovering After Pulling an All-Nighter

September 8, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’ve been in business for yourself any length of time, or are in the process of getting your business off the ground, you know that entrepreneurship is both fulfilling and draining. The satisfaction that comes with running the show is tempered by the fact that, when it’s all on the line and the work has to be done, you’re responsible. And sometimes that means staying up until the next day breaks to meet a looming deadline.

Now that you know all-nighters aren’t just for college kids cramming for final exams, you also know that you can’t just crash after you’ve stayed up all night. So next time you pull an all-nighter, follow these steps to ensure that you’re fully recovered and alert they next day.

