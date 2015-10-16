9 Billionaires Who Plan to Give Away Most of Their Money

October 16, 2015 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Many billionaires give some of their money to charity, but some give a lot of their money to charity.

Created by Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, the Giving Pledge invites the wealthiest people in the world to pledge more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either during their lives or in their wills. As of June, 137 ultra-wealthy individuals and families have joined the effort, with some pledging to allocate more than 99% of their money to philanthropy.

Here are nine billionaire pledgers planning to give away most of their money, and how they plan to give.