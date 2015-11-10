The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

November 10, 2015 16 min read

So you've got dreams of entrepreneurship, but do you know the steps for making those dreams a reality? Even with natural charisma and a gift for good ideas, a solid entrepreneurial education will help. The hardest part might be deciding which program is right for you.

The Princeton Review's annual list of the top 25 graduate programs could help. Of the thousands of schools surveyed from May through August 2015, these institutions were judged as the best based on criteria including, but not limited to, the number and percentage of students enrolled in entrepreneurship offerings and the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students. The survey also looked at the availability of business plan competitions and mentor opportunities.

Check out the slideshow to see which schools are best for graduate students with a passion for entrepreneurship.

