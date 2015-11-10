The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016
So you've got dreams of entrepreneurship, but do you know the steps for making those dreams a reality? Even with natural charisma and a gift for good ideas, a solid entrepreneurial education will help. The hardest part might be deciding which program is right for you.
The Princeton Review's annual list of the top 25 graduate programs could help. Of the thousands of schools surveyed from May through August 2015, these institutions were judged as the best based on criteria including, but not limited to, the number and percentage of students enrolled in entrepreneurship offerings and the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students. The survey also looked at the availability of business plan competitions and mentor opportunities.
Check out the slideshow to see which schools are best for graduate students with a passion for entrepreneurship.
Related:
The Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurship 2015
5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience
5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions
1. Harvard Business School
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Harvard University was offered in 1947, they currently offer 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 77 companies and have collectively raised $1,915,899,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 140 companies and have collectively raised $3,193,539,000 in funding.
55 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
2. Babson College
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Babson College was offered in 1967, they currently offer 65 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 549 companies. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 768 companies.
During the 2014-15 academic year Babson College students won $25,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 46 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
3. The University of Chicago
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at The University of Chicago was offered in 1980, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 202 companies and have collectively raised $126,862,500 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 334 companies and have collectively raised $453,180,800 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $8,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year The University of Chicago students won $726,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
44 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 182 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
4. University of Michigan
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Michigan was offered in 1927, they currently offer 59 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 153 companies and have collectively raised $97,419,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 281 companies and have collectively raised $146,135,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Michigan students won $59,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
37 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 204 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
5. Northwestern University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Northwestern University was offered in 1976, they currently offer 44 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 172 companies and have collectively raised $79,220,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 340 companies and have collectively raised $240,539,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year Northwestern University students won $1,077,800 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
72 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 229 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
6. Rice University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Rice University was offered in 1974, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 27 companies and have collectively raised $24,127,400 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 32 companies and have collectively raised $26,852,400 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $1,228,350 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Rice University students won $71,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 227 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
7. Brigham Young University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Brigham Young University was offered in 1971, they currently offer 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 55 companies and have collectively raised $14,903,050 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 61 companies and have collectively raised $42,403,050 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $18,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Brigham Young University students won $661,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
89 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 230 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
8. The University of Texas at Austin
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at The University of Texas at Ausitn was offered in 1964, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 100 companies.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $178,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year The University of Texas at Ausitn students won $5,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
95 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 537 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
9. Baruch College
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was offered in 1990, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised $58,000,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 845 companies and have collectively raised $98,000,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York students won $97,340 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 101 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
10. Temple University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Temple University was offered in 1997, they currently offer 65 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 126 companies and have collectively raised $1,556,750 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 151 companies and have collectively raised $35,389,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $161,500 in cash prizes.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 147 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
11. The University of South Florida
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at The University of South Florida was offered in 1985, they currently offer 56 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 365 companies and have collectively raised $3,700,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 403 companies and have collectively raised $7,500,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $15,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year The University of South Florida students won $35,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
90 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 57 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
12. University of Oklahoma
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Oklahoma was offered in 2005, they currently offer 7 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 15 companies and have collectively raised $65,591,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 30 companies and have collectively raised $65,741,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $940,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $4,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
80 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 80 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
13. University of Virginia
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Virginia was offered in 1971, they currently offer 39 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 65 companies and have collectively raised $14,102,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 99 companies and have collectively raised $163,273,200 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $15,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Virginia students won $42,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 16 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
14. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was offered in 1979, they currently offer 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $5,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students won $5,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
96 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 84 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
15. DePaul University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at DePaul University was offered in 1972, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 79 companies and have collectively raised $2,480,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 135 companies and have collectively raised $12,800,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $8,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year DePaul University students won $29,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 35 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
16. University of Washington
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Washington was offered in 1991, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 148 companies and have collectively raised $15,841,036 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 269 companies and have collectively raised $85,482,185 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $77,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Washington students won $61,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
79 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 253 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
17. University of Utah
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Utah was offered in 2002, they currently offer 16 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 52 companies and have collectively raised $11,138,115 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 65 companies and have collectively raised $81,445,765 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $71,500 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Utah students won $821,145 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
70 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 374 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
18. University of Maryland
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Maryland was offered in 1986, they currently offer 40 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 16 companies and have collectively raised $876,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 19 companies and have collectively raised $2,900,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Maryland students won $12,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
55 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 93 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
19. Saint Louis University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Saint Louis University was offered in 1983, they currently offer 55 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 43 companies and have collectively raised $16,208,700 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 53 companies and have collectively raised $41,383,700 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Saint Louis University students won $18,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
68 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 56 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
20. Syracuse University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Syracuse University was offered in 1994, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 205 companies and have collectively raised $2,950,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 227 companies and have collectively raised $9,150,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Syracuse University students won $187,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 28 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
21. Washington University in St. Louis
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Washington University in St. Louis was offered in 1997, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 29 companies and have collectively raised $7,220,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 56 companies and have collectively raised $29,000,000 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $418,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year Washington University in St. Louis students won $55,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
50 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 157 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
22. University of Rochester
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Rochester was offered in 1978, they currently offer 23 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 31 companies and have collectively raised $19,865,048 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 59 companies and have collectively raised $57,965,048 in funding.
The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $31,000 in cash prizes.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Rochester students won $15,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
77 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 120 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
23. Oklahoma State University
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Oklahoma State University was offered in 2009, they currently offer 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 61 companies and have collectively raised $5,619,500 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised $5,619,500 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year Oklahoma State University students won $7,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
19 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 39 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
24. University of Arizona
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at University of Arizona was offered in 1984, they currently offer 5 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 9 companies and have collectively raised $5,400,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 14 companies and have collectively raised $8,800,000 in funding.
During the 2014-15 academic year University of Arizona students won $63,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
25 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
25. Columbia Business School
At A Glance
About the Program
The first entrepreneurship course at Columbia University was offered in 1970, they currently offer 29 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
62 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.