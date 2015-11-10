Top Colleges

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So you've got dreams of entrepreneurship, but do you know the steps for making those dreams a reality? Even with natural charisma and a gift for good ideas, a solid entrepreneurial education will help. The hardest part might be deciding which program is right for you.

The Princeton Review's annual list of the top 25 graduate programs could help.  Of the thousands of schools surveyed from May through August 2015, these institutions were judged as the best based on criteria including, but not limited to, the number and percentage of students enrolled in entrepreneurship offerings and the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students. The survey also looked at the availability of business plan competitions and mentor opportunities. 

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

1. Harvard Business School

1. Harvard Business School
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$58,875
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
N/A
28
Boston, MA

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Harvard University was offered in 1947, they currently offer 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 77 companies and have collectively raised $1,915,899,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 140 companies and have collectively raised $3,193,539,000 in funding.

55 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

2. Babson College

2. Babson College
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$63,070
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
70
65
Babson Park, MA

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Babson College was offered in 1967, they currently offer 65 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 549 companies. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 768 companies.

During the 2014-15 academic year Babson College students won $25,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 46 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

3. The University of Chicago

3. The University of Chicago
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
8
$58,760
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
84
30
Chicago, IL

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at The University of Chicago was offered in 1980, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 202 companies and have collectively raised $126,862,500 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 334 companies and have collectively raised $453,180,800 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $8,500 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year The University of Chicago students won $726,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

44 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 182 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

4. University of Michigan

4. University of Michigan
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
10
$57,200
$52,200
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
100
59
Ann Arbor, MI

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Michigan was offered in 1927, they currently offer 59 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 153 companies and have collectively raised $97,419,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 281 companies and have collectively raised $146,135,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Michigan students won $59,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

37 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 204 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

5. Northwestern University

5. Northwestern University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$61,596
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
58
44
Evanston, IL

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Northwestern University was offered in 1976, they currently offer 44 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 172 companies and have collectively raised $79,220,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 340 companies and have collectively raised $240,539,000 in funding.

During the 2014-15 academic year Northwestern University students won $1,077,800 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

72 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 229 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

6. Rice University

6. Rice University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
75
$51,400
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
65
30
Houston, TX

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Rice University was offered in 1974, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 27 companies and have collectively raised $24,127,400 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 32 companies and have collectively raised $26,852,400 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $1,228,350 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year Rice University students won $71,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 227 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

7. Brigham Young University

7. Brigham Young University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$11,280
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
97
25
Provo, UT

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Brigham Young University was offered in 1971, they currently offer 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 55 companies and have collectively raised $14,903,050 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 61 companies and have collectively raised $42,403,050 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $18,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year Brigham Young University students won $661,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

89 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 230 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

8. The University of Texas at Austin

8. The University of Texas at Austin
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
43
$48,832
$33,298
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
75
30
Austin, TX

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at The University of Texas at Ausitn was offered in 1964, they currently offer 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 100 companies.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $178,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year The University of Texas at Ausitn students won $5,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

95 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 537 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

9. Baruch College

9. Baruch College
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$24,795
$12,770
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
22
18
New York, NY

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was offered in 1990, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised $58,000,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 845 companies and have collectively raised $98,000,000 in funding.

During the 2014-15 academic year Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York students won $97,340 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 101 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

10. Temple University

10. Temple University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
37
$40,797
$29,079
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
88
65
Philadelphia, PA

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Temple University was offered in 1997, they currently offer 65 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 126 companies and have collectively raised $1,556,750 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 151 companies and have collectively raised $35,389,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $161,500 in cash prizes.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 147 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

11. The University of South Florida

11. The University of South Florida
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
95
$20,600
$11,216
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
100
56
Tampa, FL

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at The University of South Florida was offered in 1985, they currently offer 56 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 365 companies and have collectively raised $3,700,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 403 companies and have collectively raised $7,500,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $15,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year The University of South Florida students won $35,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

90 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 57 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

12. University of Oklahoma

12. University of Oklahoma
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$21,920
$5,676
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
21
7
Norman, OK

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Oklahoma was offered in 2005, they currently offer 7 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 15 companies and have collectively raised $65,591,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 30 companies and have collectively raised $65,741,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $940,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $4,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

80 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 80 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

13. University of Virginia

13. University of Virginia
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
5
$54,698
$52,380
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
99
39
Charlottesville, VA

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Virginia was offered in 1971, they currently offer 39 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 65 companies and have collectively raised $14,102,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 99 companies and have collectively raised $163,273,200 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $15,500 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Virginia students won $42,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 16 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

14. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

14. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$52,470
$34,015
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
54
22
Chapel Hill, NC

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was offered in 1979, they currently offer 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $5,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students won $5,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

96 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 84 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

15. DePaul University

15. DePaul University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
80
$36,000
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
31
26
Chicago, IL

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at DePaul University was offered in 1972, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 79 companies and have collectively raised $2,480,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 135 companies and have collectively raised $12,800,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $8,500 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year DePaul University students won $29,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 35 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

16. University of Washington

16. University of Washington
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
78
$43,086
$29,250
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
67
26
Seattle, WA

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Washington was offered in 1991, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 148 companies and have collectively raised $15,841,036 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 269 companies and have collectively raised $85,482,185 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $77,500 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Washington students won $61,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

79 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 253 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

17. University of Utah

17. University of Utah
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$43,296
$24,416
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
32
16
Salt Lake City, UT

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Utah was offered in 2002, they currently offer 16 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 52 companies and have collectively raised $11,138,115 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 65 companies and have collectively raised $81,445,765 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $71,500 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Utah students won $821,145 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

70 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 374 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

18. University of Maryland

18. University of Maryland
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
74
$45,765
$38,475
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
55
40
College Park, MD

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Maryland was offered in 1986, they currently offer 40 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 16 companies and have collectively raised $876,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 19 companies and have collectively raised $2,900,000 in funding.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Maryland students won $12,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

55 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 93 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

19. Saint Louis University

19. Saint Louis University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
67
$52,035
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
8
55
St. Louis, MO

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Saint Louis University was offered in 1983, they currently offer 55 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 43 companies and have collectively raised $16,208,700 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 53 companies and have collectively raised $41,383,700 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year Saint Louis University students won $18,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

68 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 56 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

20. Syracuse University

20. Syracuse University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$38,820
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
100
18
Syracuse, NY

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Syracuse University was offered in 1994, they currently offer 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 205 companies and have collectively raised $2,950,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 227 companies and have collectively raised $9,150,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year Syracuse University students won $187,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 28 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

21. Washington University in St. Louis

21. Washington University in St. Louis
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
58
$51,500
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
43
26
St. Louis, NO

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Washington University in St. Louis was offered in 1997, they currently offer 26 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 29 companies and have collectively raised $7,220,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 56 companies and have collectively raised $29,000,000 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $418,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year Washington University in St. Louis students won $55,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

50 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 157 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

22. University of Rochester

22. University of Rochester
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$51,667
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
29
23
Rochester, NY

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Rochester was offered in 1978, they currently offer 23 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 31 companies and have collectively raised $19,865,048 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 59 companies and have collectively raised $57,965,048 in funding.

The 2014-15 business plan competition awards $31,000 in cash prizes.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Rochester students won $15,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

77 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 120 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

23. Oklahoma State University

23. Oklahoma State University
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$15,652
$4,026
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
34
22
Stillwater, OK

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Oklahoma State University was offered in 2009, they currently offer 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 61 companies and have collectively raised $5,619,500 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised $5,619,500 in funding.

During the 2014-15 academic year Oklahoma State University students won $7,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

19 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 39 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

24. University of Arizona

24. University of Arizona
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
100
$40,220
$23,238
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
N/A
5
Tucson, AZ

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at University of Arizona was offered in 1984, they currently offer 5 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 9 companies and have collectively raised $5,400,000 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 14 companies and have collectively raised $8,800,000 in funding.

During the 2014-15 academic year University of Arizona students won $63,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

25 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

25. Columbia Business School

25. Columbia Business School
At A Glance

% grad with business plan
Tuition
In State Tuition
N/A
$63,148
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Location
N/A
29
New York, NY

About the Program

The first entrepreneurship course at Columbia University was offered in 1970, they currently offer 29 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

62 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

