12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo
Nothing is guaranteed while on the road, other than adventure.
From a taxi to a parking lot, if you’ve got the pension for the outrageous, these peculiar Airbnb postings might just be the thing you’re looking for.
A parking lot bed
If you’d like your own slice of paradise, check out this Airbnb listing for a cozy bed in the middle of a parking lot for $11.50 a night.
An Austrian igloo
Taking flight
“Shell” we stay here?
A night in the dog house
You don’t have to get in trouble to stay at this nifty Airbnb listing. This giant dog house doesn’t come with Clifford the Big Red Dog, but it may have your tail waggin’.
Living in the wild
Perch amongst the Tropicbirds in this Nicaraguan tree house for $185 a night. The home comes with a great view of the forest and ocean.
Inside the bubble
The rock n’ roll lifestyle
Night at the aquarium
Want to win a stay for two at a shark aquarium? Thanks to this listing, now you can.
The listing better speaks for itself: "Imagine yourself submerged in three million liters, in an aquarium ten meters deep, alongside 35 of the most majestic creatures on Earth: sharks!"
With all the bells and whistles, the "underwater" bedroom comes with a 360-degree view of the tank.
Apparently, the stay would also include entertainment as the host Fred Buyle, a world record-breaking freediver, underwater photographer and shark enthusiast, will take a dive and dance with the deadly beasts.
In the Aquarium de Paris, located by the Eiffel Tower in France, the room will later serve as an observation deck for biologists.
For more information on the unique Airbnb opportunity and how to enter the competition, check out the origional listing here.
NYC Taxi
For $49 a night, you could sleep in a “swanky” New York City taxi. This listing includes the comforts of a full-sized bed and is located 10 minutes from Times Square. The taxi's host, Jonathan, notes, “I can interact with you if you would like, but also respect your privacy.”
A dog lover's retreat
Need to get away and lounge by a lake? Want to do so with a cute little dachshund by your side? "The Hotdog Hideaway Pet Friendly Waterfront Cabin" in Marcellus, Mich., promises both.
"We are SO pet friendly in fact, that you can RENT A WIENER WHILE YOU ARE HERE!!" the listing reads.