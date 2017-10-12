12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo

Want to win a stay for two at a shark aquarium? Thanks to this listing, now you can.

The listing better speaks for itself: "Imagine yourself submerged in three million liters, in an aquarium ten meters deep, alongside 35 of the most majestic creatures on Earth: sharks!"

With all the bells and whistles, the "underwater" bedroom comes with a 360-degree view of the tank.

Apparently, the stay would also include entertainment as the host Fred Buyle, a world record-breaking freediver, underwater photographer and shark enthusiast, will take a dive and dance with the deadly beasts.

In the Aquarium de Paris, located by the Eiffel Tower in France, the room will later serve as an observation deck for biologists.

For more information on the unique Airbnb opportunity and how to enter the competition, check out the origional listing here.