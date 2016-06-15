The Energizing Workouts These 7 Entrepreneurs Do to Start Their Days

June 15, 2016 6 min read

It’s no secret that morning workouts can give you an edge. Even President Barack Obama works out for 45 minutes before he starts his daily activities.

“Exercise is such a great tool for focus, creativity and problem-solving,” Jessica Smith, creator of the Walk STRONG: Total Transformation 6 Week System, tells Entrepreneur.

If you’re struggling with the snooze button, find motivation from these seven successful entrepreneurs who have a no-excuses attitude when it comes to getting in that pre-work workout.

