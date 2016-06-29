Technology

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier
Image credit: SkyMall
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many, the summer is a time to hit the road or fly to a new destination. Of course, though, travel comes with a few woes: Dying devices, uncomfortable airport chairs, limited room on airplanes. It's the price we pay for an experience that will hopefully overshadow these annoyances.

To make your travels a bit easier, take advantage of some of these gadgets featured in the ultimate travel catalog, Skymall:

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

1. Laptop beverage holder

1. Laptop beverage holder
Image credit: SkyMall

It can be a real challenge to get some work done and drink coffee while in the airport. This handy gadget provides a solution: it's a beverage holder that attaches to your laptop so you can enjoy your coffee and the sense of actually being productive while at the airport.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

2. Smartphone stand

2. Smartphone stand
Image credit: SkyMall

Trying to watch a movie, film or documentary while on the go? It certainly gets old trying to hold that device up for a long period of time, let alone enjoying those complimentary peanuts at the same time.

Fortunately, theIn Your Face Flexible Holder for Smartphones” can help. Just clip it on to your tray table and you’re good to go.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

3. Backpack with a portable battery

3. Backpack with a portable battery
Image credit: SkyMall

According to the Skymall website, the Bolt Backpack “is designed for working warriors who demand power day in and day out.” The item comes with a built-in 4000 mAh battery that can provide an additional 25 hours of battery life.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

4. Solar power radio

4. Solar power radio
Image credit: SkyMall
Answer the call of the wild, but don't leave civilization completely behind. This water-resistant solar radio, complete with a hand-crank, features a USB port, headphone jack, a telescoping antenna and LED display. It seems like a great device to have in the event of an emergency.
10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

5. Carry-on work station

5. Carry-on work station
Image credit: SkyMall

Sometimes, traveling can cause nothing but frustration, especially when there’s loads of work to be done. It may help a bring a mini version of your office with you. What appears to be a laptop bag is actually a portable carry on-sized workstation. It can be strapped onto a tray table that can fold up in case you need to move, complete with compartments for chargers, computers and other devices.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

6. Waterproof charger

6. Waterproof charger
Image credit: SkyMall

Especially when traveling, it may be hard to find an outlet to juice up your devices. The “Poseidon 10,000 mAh Rugged Waterproof Portable Charger” may help you out in those trying times.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

7. Smart luggage tracker

7. Smart luggage tracker
Image credit: SkyMall

Losing your luggage sucks. The Global Tracker Smart Luggage can be tracked anywhere in the world. Lightweight, it looks just like normal luggage and comes with a year of tracking services.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

8. Digital luggage scale

8. Digital luggage scale
Image credit: SkyMall

Though you might have a scale available at home to ensure compliance before heading out on that next adventure, the same might not be true in preparation for the return trip. Small and portable, the digital luggage scale can handle bags up to 90 pounds and has a large digital display and two batteries.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

9. GPS homing device

9. GPS homing device
Image credit: SkyMall

Of course, the most important aspect of traveling is actually knowing where you’re going.

Even with a good sense of direction, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan that’s durable and dependable. This GPS homing device can hook right onto your keychain. With the press of a button, mark your location and refer to the GPS when it’s time to find your way back.

10 Gadgets That Can Make Your Summer Travels Easier

10. Bluetooth car locator

10. Bluetooth car locator
Image credit: SkyMall

We’ve all been there -- struggling to find your car in a massive parking lot with rows and rows of vehicles, helplessly pressing the panic button. Instead, why not plug this bad boy in and sync it up to your phone, using bluetooth to find your way back.

