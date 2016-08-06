The 25 Highest-Paying Companies in America
While wage growth in the U.S. has been stagnant for years, workers at some companies are pulling hefty paychecks.
To compile its 2016 list of the highest-paying companies in America, job search site Glassdoor analyzed anonymous salary reports and other compensation information, such as tips and bonuses, from its users. For a job to make the list, there had to be at least 50 reports on that job submitted from March 2015 through March 2016.
Some big tech names on the list will be familiar, while others may surprise you.
Ranked by median total compensation, which includes bonuses and commissions, here are the 25 best-paying employers in the U.S., according to Glassdoor.
1. A.T. Kearney
This Chicago-based management consulting firm comes in at No. 1, offering a competitive salary even by industry standards. A.T. Kearney employs more than 3,600 people.
Median total compensation: $167,534
Median base salary: $143,620
2. Strategy&
The business consulting division of PwC is part of the firm's massive global network that has offices in more than 157 countries and employs approximately 200,000 people.
Median total compensation: $160,000
Median base salary: $147,000
3. Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks is a publicly traded Sunnyvale, California-based technology company with about 9,000 employees.
Median total compensation: $157,000
Median base salary: $135,000
4. McKinsey & Company
A consulting firm with 12,000 employees, McKinsey & Company boasts a truly global nature and doesn't have a specific office serving as its headquarters.
Median total compensation: $155,000
Median base salary: $135,000
5. Google
When it comes to perks, few employers come close to internet giant Google. More than 60,000 people work at the Silicon Valley-based company, which offers generous parental leave, free transportation via company buses and endless snacks.
Median total compensation: $153,750
Median base salary: $123,331
6. VMware
This software company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, employs more than 19,000 people. In 2015, the company posted revenues of $6.6 billion.
Median total compensation: $152,133
Median base salary: $130,000
7. Amazon
While Amazon has been criticized for an allegedly bruising work culture, the tech behemoth offers its 200,000 employees high pay and perks like parental leave.
Median total compensation: $150,100
Median base salary: $138,700
8. Boston Consulting Group
The management consulting firm, which has 12,000 employees, posted $5 billion in revenue for 2015.
Median total compensation: $150,020
Median base salary: $147,000
9. Guidewire
Many employees at this Foster City, California-based tech company report a great work environment and strong work-life balance.
Median total compensation: $150,020
Median base salary: $135,000
10. Cadence Design Systems
Technology company Cadence, which employs more than 6,000 people in 42 countries, prides itself on being a fun place to work, showcasing office party and travel photos on its website.
Median total compensation: $150,010
Median base salary: $140,000
11. Visa
Credit card giant Visa gives its 11,000 or so employees perks like discounted movie tickets and 90 percent off dining prices at 18,000 restaurant locations.
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base salary: $130,000
12. Facebook
At Facebook's Silicon Valley headquarters, you'll find free meals and snacks, dry cleaning and employee shuttle service. The social media giant employs approximately 13,000 people.
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base salary: $127,406
13. Twitter
For Twitter's 4,000 employees, work is definitely something to tweet about. Employees at the company's San Francisco headquarters enjoy a gym with Crossfit classes, beer and wine on tap, a rooftop patio and regular volunteering opportunities.
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base salary: $133,000
14. Box
Based in Redwood, California, this information technology company employs about 1,000 people.
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base salary: $130,000
15. Walmart eCommerce
Software engineers for Walmart eCommerce, the online arm of the retail behemoth, enjoy good salaries in addition to other perks such as treadmill desks.
Median total compensation: $149,000
Median base salary: $126,000
16. SAP
Software and technology company SAP employs a whopping 80,000 people.
Median total compensation: $148,431
Median base salary: $120,000
17. Synopsys
Electronics company Synopsys employs over 10,000 people across North America, Europe, Japan, the Pacific Rim, India and Israel.
Median total compensation: $148,000
Median base salary: $130,000
18. Altera
Workers at the tech company's San Jose, California, campus enjoy a full fitness center, pool table, pingpong tables, a bocce ball court and a beach volleyball court.
Median total compensation: $147,000
Median base salary: $134,000
19. LinkedIn
The world's largest social network for professionals gives its own 9,700 workers top-tier treatment, with perks such as flexible schedules, parental leave and free food.
Median total compensation: $145,000
Median base salary: $120,000
20. Cloudera
Silicon-Valley tech company Cloudera offers its employees benefits like "work-from-home Wednesdays," hackathons, a casual dress code and concierge services.
Median total compensation: $145,000
Median base salary: $129,500
21. Salesforce
Salesforce offers its 19,000 employees uncapped commissions and a generous employee stock purchase plan.
Median total compensation: $143,750
Median base salary: $120,000
22. Microsoft
Microsoft's 19,000 employees enjoy a range of benefits, including on-site health screenings and flu shots, charitable giving matching, social clubs and sports equipment rentals.
Median total compensation: $141,000
Median base salary: $125,000
23. F5 Networks
This IT company offers its Seattle-based employees an on-site fitness facility, "Beer Fridays," electric car charging and a referral bonus program.
Median total compensation: $140,200
Median base salary: $120,500
24. Adobe
Adobe provides its 13,000 employees with commuter subsidies, as well as help with child care and higher education costs.
Median total compensation: $140,000
Median base salary: $125,000
25. Broadcom
This tech company is reported to offer great 401(k) plans and health insurance options.
Median total compensation: $140,000
Median base salary: $130,000