The 25 Highest-Paying Companies in America

Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
This story originally appeared on CNBC

While wage growth in the U.S. has been stagnant for years, workers at some companies are pulling hefty paychecks.

To compile its 2016 list of the highest-paying companies in America, job search site Glassdoor analyzed anonymous salary reports and other compensation information, such as tips and bonuses, from its users. For a job to make the list, there had to be at least 50 reports on that job submitted from March 2015 through March 2016.

Some big tech names on the list will be familiar, while others may surprise you.

Ranked by median total compensation, which includes bonuses and commissions, here are the 25 best-paying employers in the U.S., according to Glassdoor.

1. A.T. Kearney

1. A.T. Kearney
Image credit: A.T. Kearney

This Chicago-based management consulting firm comes in at No. 1, offering a competitive salary even by industry standards. A.T. Kearney employs more than 3,600 people.

Median total compensation: $167,534

Median base salary: $143,620

2. Strategy&

2. Strategy&
Image credit: Jost | ullstein bild | Getty Images

The business consulting division of PwC is part of the firm's massive global network that has offices in more than 157 countries and employs approximately 200,000 people.

Median total compensation: $160,000

Median base salary: $147,000

3. Juniper Networks

3. Juniper Networks
Image credit: Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Juniper Networks is a publicly traded Sunnyvale, California-based technology company with about 9,000 employees.

Median total compensation: $157,000

Median base salary: $135,000

4. McKinsey & Company

4. McKinsey & Company
Image credit: David Cooper | Toronto Star | Getty Images

A consulting firm with 12,000 employees, McKinsey & Company boasts a truly global nature and doesn't have a specific office serving as its headquarters.

Median total compensation: $155,000

Median base salary: $135,000

5. Google

5. Google
Image credit: Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When it comes to perks, few employers come close to internet giant Google. More than 60,000 people work at the Silicon Valley-based company, which offers generous parental leave, free transportation via company buses and endless snacks.

Median total compensation: $153,750

Median base salary: $123,331

6. VMware

6. VMware
Image credit: Lluis Gene | AFP | Getty Images

This software company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, employs more than 19,000 people. In 2015, the company posted revenues of $6.6 billion.

Median total compensation: $152,133

Median base salary: $130,000

7. Amazon

7. Amazon
Image credit: Getty Images

While Amazon has been criticized for an allegedly bruising work culture, the tech behemoth offers its 200,000 employees high pay and perks like parental leave.

Median total compensation: $150,100

Median base salary: $138,700

8. Boston Consulting Group

8. Boston Consulting Group
Image credit: Boston Consulting Group

The management consulting firm, which has 12,000 employees, posted $5 billion in revenue for 2015.

Median total compensation: $150,020

Median base salary: $147,000

9. Guidewire

9. Guidewire
Image credit: Guidewire

Many employees at this Foster City, California-based tech company report a great work environment and strong work-life balance.

Median total compensation: $150,020

Median base salary: $135,000

10. Cadence Design Systems

10. Cadence Design Systems
Image credit: Pankaj Nangia | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Technology company Cadence, which employs more than 6,000 people in 42 countries, prides itself on being a fun place to work, showcasing office party and travel photos on its website.

Median total compensation: $150,010

Median base salary: $140,000

11. Visa

11. Visa
Image credit: Getty Images

Credit card giant Visa gives its 11,000 or so employees perks like discounted movie tickets and 90 percent off dining prices at 18,000 restaurant locations.

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base salary: $130,000

12. Facebook

12. Facebook
Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At Facebook's Silicon Valley headquarters, you'll find free meals and snacks, dry cleaning and employee shuttle service. The social media giant employs approximately 13,000 people.

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base salary: $127,406

13. Twitter

13. Twitter
Image credit: Jonathan Alcorn | AFP | Getty Images

For Twitter's 4,000 employees, work is definitely something to tweet about. Employees at the company's San Francisco headquarters enjoy a gym with Crossfit classes, beer and wine on tap, a rooftop patio and regular volunteering opportunities.

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base salary: $133,000

14. Box

14. Box
Image credit: Box

Based in Redwood, California, this information technology company employs about 1,000 people.

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base salary: $130,000

15. Walmart eCommerce

15. Walmart eCommerce
Image credit: Walmart

Software engineers for Walmart eCommerce, the online arm of the retail behemoth, enjoy good salaries in addition to other perks such as treadmill desks.

Median total compensation: $149,000

Median base salary: $126,000

16. SAP

16. SAP
Image credit: Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Software and technology company SAP employs a whopping 80,000 people.

Median total compensation: $148,431

Median base salary: $120,000

17. Synopsys

17. Synopsys
Image credit: Synopsys

Electronics company Synopsys employs over 10,000 people across North America, Europe, Japan, the Pacific Rim, India and Israel.

Median total compensation: $148,000

Median base salary: $130,000

18. Altera

18. Altera
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Workers at the tech company's San Jose, California, campus enjoy a full fitness center, pool table, pingpong tables, a bocce ball court and a beach volleyball court.

Median total compensation: $147,000

Median base salary: $134,000

19. LinkedIn

19. LinkedIn
Image credit: LinkedIn

The world's largest social network for professionals gives its own 9,700 workers top-tier treatment, with perks such as flexible schedules, parental leave and free food.

Median total compensation: $145,000

Median base salary: $120,000

20. Cloudera

20. Cloudera
Image credit: Cloudera

Silicon-Valley tech company Cloudera offers its employees benefits like "work-from-home Wednesdays," hackathons, a casual dress code and concierge services.

Median total compensation: $145,000

Median base salary: $129,500

21. Salesforce

21. Salesforce
Image credit: Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Salesforce offers its 19,000 employees uncapped commissions and a generous employee stock purchase plan.

Median total compensation: $143,750

Median base salary: $120,000

22. Microsoft

22. Microsoft
Image credit: Billy H.C. Kwok | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft's 19,000 employees enjoy a range of benefits, including on-site health screenings and flu shots, charitable giving matching, social clubs and sports equipment rentals.

Median total compensation: $141,000

Median base salary: $125,000

23. F5 Networks

23. F5 Networks
Image credit: F5’s

This IT company offers its Seattle-based employees an on-site fitness facility, "Beer Fridays," electric car charging and a referral bonus program.

Median total compensation: $140,200

Median base salary: $120,500

24. Adobe

24. Adobe
Image credit: David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Adobe provides its 13,000 employees with commuter subsidies, as well as help with child care and higher education costs.

Median total compensation: $140,000

Median base salary: $125,000

25. Broadcom

25. Broadcom
Image credit: Angel Navarrete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This tech company is reported to offer great 401(k) plans and health insurance options.

Median total compensation: $140,000

Median base salary: $130,000

