August 16, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What you eat during the day has a big impact on your productivity. So put those pizza bites down -- they could be hurting your performance at work.

Here are 11 foods that can help you be more productive. (Note: The last one is especially delicious.) Just be mindful that you’re getting a variety of nutrients in your diet and not consuming too much of a good thing.

Related: Get More Done by Following 'The Productivity Diet' (Infographic)