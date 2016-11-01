The 5 Best and 5 Worst U.S. States for Having a Baby

Let us do the research -- you have enough to worry about.

November 1, 2016 6 min read

Chances are, if you’re thinking about having children, you’re overwhelmed with decision-making, from baby names to bedroom themes to endless car seat reviews.

You also might need to consider where you’re going to live. (Your studio apartment in the city isn’t going to cut it.)

Americans already pay an average of $10,002 for birthing costs with insurance or Medicaid, the highest price tag for having a baby in the world, according to the International Federation of Health Plans. But these costs vary from state to state.

Financial advising site WalletHub analyzed the best and worst U.S. states in which to have a baby based on delivery costs, health-care accessibility and even baby-friendliness -- which includes factors such as number of mom groups per capita and parental leave policies.

To start, here are the five least optimal places to live for new parents and their bundles of joy.