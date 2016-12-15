The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

We’ve seen Theranos -- and founder Elizabeth Holmes -- crash and burn this year. Theranos was caught in an apparent lie when it claimed its Edison testing machine could conduct blood tests with just a few drops of blood instead of vials. Its technology produced inaccurate blood tests for the past two years, posing major risks for patients and doctors who used the machines.

As a result, the company voided two years worth of blood test results, its license was revoked and Holmes banned from owning or operating a lab for two years. It doesn’t stop there though. A number of patients filed suit against the company, claiming the faulty tests led to other health concerns.

Walgreens also sued Theranos for $140 million for breach of contract. The company’s Partner Fund Management also decided to take action too, suing the company for false information. A class action suit was filed by two investors, Robert Colman and Hillary Taubman-Dye.

Needless to say, it’s been a rocky year for the company.