The 8 Most Inspiring Moments of 2016

Michael Phelps retired from swimming as the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 28 medals total, and 23 of them are gold. His Team USA teammate Katie Ledecky was so fast that she broke her own world record.

Meanwhile, Fiji's soccer team won that nation its very first Olympic medal -- a gold -- and Puerto Rican tennis star Monica Puig became the first woman to win a medal, a gold as well, for her island. And even though neither of them placed, when a collision took down U.S. runner Abby D’Agostino and New Zealand runner Nikki Hamblin, the injured women helped each other finish their race.