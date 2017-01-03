Why These 10 Companies Turning 100 or Older in 2017 Still Matter

When we think of today’s most innovative companies, we often list those that are less than a decade old, based in Silicon Valley and have recently gone public.

Arguably more impressive, however, are the companies that have been around for not just 10 years, but 10-plus decades. That is, before the internet, let alone television, air travel, the Great Depression and the end of the first World War.

Related: 8 Groundbreaking Companies and Products Turning 10 in 2017

These companies haven’t just scraped by. They’ve reinvented themselves multiple times, acquired and sold entire business divisions and remained at the forefront of branding and marketing. As mass consumption habits and values have evolved and fragmented, they’ve simultaneously leveraged their timeless appeal and adapted to stay current.

It takes resilience and willingness to change to weather more than a century. Click through to learn which companies are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2017 -- and how they’ve managed to stay relevant well into the 21st century.