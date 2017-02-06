A Quick Explainer of Those Politically Charged Business Boycotts

Over the past couple of weeks, you may have noticed #boycott, in relation to many big-name businesses, bubbling up in Twitter and Facebook's trending topics sections.

These have occurred whether the company in question spoke out against about the actions of the White House or if they were seen as being aligned with President Donald Trump in any way.

Under most circumstances, a business owner would probably tell you that the last thing they want is to alienate his or her customer base. And even in the most temperate political climate, companies will likely think very carefully before they wade into any partisan waters.

On Jan. 27, President Trump issued an executive order that suspended refugee admissions to the United States, and banned citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from traveling to the U.S.

In response, giants such as Facebook and Starbucks shared unequivocal opposition to the ban. Others, such as 21st Century Fox and IBM, shared a commitment to diversity but made no comment on the order itself -- other than that they would be on hand to help any employees affected by it.



Whether the boycotts end up having a significant financial impact remain to be seen, but it does appear that in this political climate, given the current administration’s links to the business world, many businesses are entering the fray whether they intended to or not.