A Quick Explainer of Those Politically Charged Business Boycotts
Over the past couple of weeks, you may have noticed #boycott, in relation to many big-name businesses, bubbling up in Twitter and Facebook's trending topics sections.
These have occurred whether the company in question spoke out against about the actions of the White House or if they were seen as being aligned with President Donald Trump in any way.
Under most circumstances, a business owner would probably tell you that the last thing they want is to alienate his or her customer base. And even in the most temperate political climate, companies will likely think very carefully before they wade into any partisan waters.
On Jan. 27, President Trump issued an executive order that suspended refugee admissions to the United States, and banned citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from traveling to the U.S.
In response, giants such as Facebook and Starbucks shared unequivocal opposition to the ban. Others, such as 21st Century Fox and IBM, shared a commitment to diversity but made no comment on the order itself -- other than that they would be on hand to help any employees affected by it.
Whether the boycotts end up having a significant financial impact remain to be seen, but it does appear that in this political climate, given the current administration’s links to the business world, many businesses are entering the fray whether they intended to or not.
Uber
Two weekends ago, #DeleteUber was trending. In response to the ban, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said that the company would compensate any drivers that were impacted by the ban and, with his role on the President’s economic advisory council, said he would broach the subject with him.
Last Saturday, during a protest against the executive order at JFK airport, the company suspended surge pricing to and from the airport, a decision that was met with criticism, since a strike in solidarity from the New York Taxi Workers Alliance was happening at the same time.
Until Thursday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was a member of President Trump’s economic advisory council, but in an internal memo to his employees, he announced that he was quitting that position.
“I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that. I spent a lot of time thinking about this and mapping it to our values.”
Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Lyft downloads exceeded those of Uber.
Starbucks
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote an open letter after the executive order was issued detailing how the company will launch an initiative to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in all of the countries where the company has a presence. And in the United States, the first round of hires would focus on refugees that worked with the U.S. Armed Forces. Following the release of the letter, #BoycottStarbucks began trending, though many people were using the hashtag to commend Starbucks for speaking out.
Tesla
Elon Musk also sits on the president’s economic advisory council, and his proximity to the president had led some to call to #BoycottTesla, although based on how expensive those vehicles, are, it might be an easier moral stance to take given the state of most people’s bank accounts.
Like Uber's Kalanick, Musk was criticized for his role on the Strategic & Policy forum. But Musk has remained a part of the council, taking to social media to state that while he was advising the president, it did not mean he was condoning the actions of the administration.
Amazon
Amazon issued a statement against the travel ban, as did founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The company joined Microsoft, Expedia and 94 other tech companies in supporting Washington State’s lawsuit against the federal government about the order, leading some Trump supporters to boycott the company.
However, Amazon also carries Trump products on the site, and it is one of retailers being boycotted as part of the Grab Your Wallet campaign that protests companies that sell Trump branded products or companies that are owned by the president and his family. Bezos met with the president at Trump tower in December at a summit with tech leaders.