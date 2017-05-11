Business

25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Check out the companies that give serious meaning to the words "staying power."
  • --shares
Add to Queue
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States
Image credit: White Horse Tavern
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
8 min read

Most startups fail. It's hard to create the sort of capital you need to start a business and hard to create the necessary revenue to sustain and grow

But, it's even harder to stay relevant as time goes along. Radio replaced some of newspapers' popularity, then T.V. replaced radio, then the internet replaced T.V., and the internet will probably be replaced some day by a new technology we haven't even considered yet. That's just how the world of business seems to go.

That's why we have to stop and appreciate the rare companies on this list who have been able to change and adapt through centuries without missing a beat. Consider this: The youngest company on this list is almost 200, and the oldest is 163 years older than the Declaration of Independence. And they're still going strong! That's the sort of legacy every entrepreneur dreams about.

Start the slideshow to see some of the oldest existing companies in America.

Start Slideshow
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

West of the Mississippi: Rose Law Firm of Little Rock

West of the Mississippi: Rose Law Firm of Little Rock
Image credit: Rose Law Firm
Rose Law Firm is the youngest business on this list (though not by much), but that's in large part because states west of the Mississippi River hadn't been colonized yet. Look at Rose Law Firm -- founded in 1820, the law firm is actually older than the state that surrounds it, as Arkansas was inducted into the Union in 1836.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Clothing: Brooks Brothers founded in 1818

Clothing: Brooks Brothers founded in 1818
Image credit: Brooks Brothers
When Henry Sands Brooks opened his first store, H. & D. H. Brooks & Co. in Manhattan, on April 7, 1818, Mississippi had only recently been added as the 20th state in the Union.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Flowers: Breck's founded in 1818

Flowers: Breck's founded in 1818
Image credit: Breck's Bulbs
Founded the same year as Brooks Brothers, Breck's started as a family-owned garden supply but has transformed over the years and now claims to be the largest U.S. importer of Dutch flower bulbs.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Firearms: Remington founded in 1816

Firearms: Remington founded in 1816
Image credit: Remington Arms Company
In 1816, the same year that Eliphalet Remington II built his first hand-built rifle, James Monroe was elected as America's fifth president. Since then, the Remington brand has become one of the biggest gun manufacturers in the world.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Pottery: Louisville Stoneware founded in 1815

Pottery: Louisville Stoneware founded in 1815
Image credit: Louisville Stoneware
In the same year that Jacob Lewis established the Lewis Pottery on the edge of the Ohio River, Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to the island of St. Helena, ending the Napoleonic Wars. While Lewis Pottery has changed hands over the years, it still produces stoneware on the edge of the Ohio River.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Publishing: Wiley founded in 1807

Publishing: Wiley founded in 1807
Image credit: John Wiley & Sons Publishing

In 1807, the business was a single print shop that Charles Wiley opened in Manhattan. Today, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is a billion-dollar business, having published works by the likes of Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving.

Related: These Are the Oldest Businesses in Every State

Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Starches, soaps and candles: Colgate founded in 1806

Starches, soaps and candles: Colgate founded in 1806
Image credit: Colgate
William Colgate opened the starch, soap and candle factory in New York City in 1806 when he was just 23 years old. Since then, he and his family have grown the business into the multinational corporation it is today.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Chemicals: DuPont founded in 1802

Chemicals: DuPont founded in 1802
Image credit: DuPont
E.I. du Pont and his family fled to America from France in 1799 due to the wild political climate of the French Revolution. Three years later, on July 19, 1802, du Pont broke ground on his first powder mills in Delaware, which he kept until he died. The company, which originally sold explosive powder, has grown with every passing year and is now an S&P 100 component.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Paper: Crane & Co. founded in 1801

Paper: Crane & Co. founded in 1801
Image credit: Crane & Co.
The first Crane & Co. paper mill had a daily output of 2,500 pages of paper per day. Now, the former family business is printing money -- literally. Crane & Co. has supplied the United States Treasury with its currency paper since 1879.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Jewelry: Shreve, Crump & Low founded in 1796

Jewelry: Shreve, Crump & Low founded in 1796
Image credit: Shreve, Crump & Low
Silversmith John McFarlane opened his workshop in Boston in 1796 at 51 Old Marlborough Street in Boston -- across from Paul Revere's silversmith shop. Today, the company makes all sorts of jewelry and luxury goods including the Davis Cup and Cy Young Award.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Almanacs: Old Farmer's Almanac founded in 1792

Almanacs: Old Farmer's Almanac founded in 1792
Image credit: The Old Farmers Almanac
The Old Farmer's Almanac, first edited and founded by Robert B. Thomas in 1792, has earned its name the hard way -- the word "Old" was added to the title in 1832, 40 years after the first edition was printed. Since then, the almanac has printed every year except for 1943 to 1945 (due to World War II legislation) and now publishes four editions per year.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Stocks: New York Stock Exchange founded in 1792

Stocks: New York Stock Exchange founded in 1792
Image credit: The New York Stock Exchange
The New York Stock Exchange began on May 17, 1792, when 24 stockbrokers signed the Buttonwood Agreement on Wall Street. Now, almost 225 later, the New York Stock Exchange sees over a hundred billion dollars' worth of trades on a daily basis.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Law: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft founded in 1792

Law: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft founded in 1792
Image credit: Ted Thai | Getty Images
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft was founded in the same year as the New York Stock Exchange. In the same city. Even the same street (Wall Street)! Like the New York Stock Exchange, Cadwalader has undergone massive growth since then and is now one of the richest law firms in America.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Baking: King Arthur Flour founded in 1790

Baking: King Arthur Flour founded in 1790
Image credit: King Arthur Flour

When Henry Wood began importing European flour to Long Wharf in Boston in 1790, we're pretty sure King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table were still ruling England (really it was King George III, but it's impressive either way).

Related:  Habits of the World's Wealthiest People (Infographic)

Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Banking: The Bank of New York Mellon founded in 1784

Banking: The Bank of New York Mellon founded in 1784
Image credit: BNY Mellon
How old is the Bank of New York? Old enough that some guy named Alexander Hamilton wrote its Constitution, just months after British forces left U.S. soil. Five years later, in 1789, Hamilton became the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Distilling: Laird & Company founded in 1780

Distilling: Laird & Company founded in 1780
Image credit: Laird & Company
In 1780, Robert Laird (who served in the Continental Army under George Washington) and his commercial distillery in Scobeyville, New Jersy, earned License No. 1 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. 
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Chocolates and sweets: Baker's founded in 1765

Chocolates and sweets: Baker's founded in 1765
Image credit: Baker's Chocolate

Originally called "Hannan's Best Chocolate" and run by John Hannon in Dorchester, Mass., the chocolate shop first changed hands when Hannan took a trip to the West Indies and never returned (it was easier than getting a divorce at the time, apparently). His wife sold the company to Dr. James Baker in 1780, who changed the name to Baker Chocolate Company.

Today, the Baker Chocolate Company is owned by Mondelez International.

Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Newspapers: The Hartford Courant founded in 1764

Newspapers: The Hartford Courant founded in 1764
Image credit: Hartford Courant
You know the Hartford Courant has been around a while because it was founded at a time when "courant" was still a popular word for a newspaper. However, that branding seems to have worked -- the Courant is still the largest daily newspaper in Connecticut.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Apothecary: Caswell-Massey founded in 1752

Apothecary: Caswell-Massey founded in 1752
Image credit: Caswell-Massey
Best known for its fragrances, Casswell-Massey was founded in 1752 by Dr. William Hunter in Newport, R.I. The same year, Benjamin Franklin made his famous lightning conductor, kite-flying experiment and the Liberty Bell arrived in Philadelphia.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Tools and transmission: The Rowland Company founded in 1732

Tools and transmission: The Rowland Company founded in 1732
Image credit: The Rowland Company
A business that got its start by selling shovels in 1732, the nearly 300-year-old company now creates some more complex tools like gearboxes, brakes and crane control systems. On its website (another more complex thing), The Rowland Company boasts that it is the oldest continuing company in Pennsylvania.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Stone carving: The John Stevens Shop founded in 1705

Stone carving: The John Stevens Shop founded in 1705
Image credit: The John Stevens Shop

Now, we're getting into some serious history. The John Stevens Shop (like Caswell-Massey, founded in Newport, R.I.) is one of four bussinesses on this list that has been around for three centuries, and it's worked on some pretty significant works of stone art like the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Pacific Arch of the National World War II Memorial.

Related:  5 Habits of the Wealthy That Helped Them Get Rich

Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Restaurants: White Horse Tavern founded in 1673

Restaurants: White Horse Tavern founded in 1673
Image credit: White Horse Tavern
If you were in Newport, R.I., and needed to visit Caswell-Massey or The John Stevens Shop, you could also stop by The White Horse Tavern, which was built in 1652 to be a two-story residence before being converted into a tavern. The White Horse Tavern website boasts that the restaurant was popular with Colonists, Hessian mercenaries and pirates.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Hotels: The Seaside Inn Founded in 1660 (at least)

Hotels: The Seaside Inn Founded in 1660 (at least)
Image credit: Seaside Inn
The inn in Kennebunkport, Maine was settled by John Gooch, who was sent to America to help settle Maine as a colony. Remarkably, not only does the inn remain in operation, but it remains a family-operated business, as a 12th-generation family member now runs the inn.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Percussion: Zildjian founded in 1623

Percussion: Zildjian founded in 1623
Image credit: Zildjian Company
This is cheating a bit, because while Avedis Zildjian I did start his cymbal business in 1623, he started the business in a suburb of Constantinople, Armenia. In 1929, however, Avedis III relocated to America and moved the factory to Massachusetts. Today, the factory is located in Norwell, Mass., so we're counting it as an American company -- after all, it's been here for almost a century by now.
Next Slide
25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Farming: Shirley Plantation built in 1613

Farming: Shirley Plantation built in 1613
Image credit: Shirley Plantation
Built to grow tobacco, the Shirley Plantation isn't just famous for being one of the oldest active businesses in the United States. Confederate General Robert E. Lee's parents were also married at the plantation in June of 1793, as his mother's family (the Hill Carters) have owned the land since 1738. They continue to own and run the plantation today, eight generations later.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States
  • West of the Mississippi: Rose Law Firm of Little Rock
  • Clothing: Brooks Brothers founded in 1818
  • Flowers: Breck's founded in 1818
  • Firearms: Remington founded in 1816
  • Pottery: Louisville Stoneware founded in 1815
  • Publishing: Wiley founded in 1807
  • Starches, soaps and candles: Colgate founded in 1806
  • Chemicals: DuPont founded in 1802
  • Paper: Crane & Co. founded in 1801
  • Jewelry: Shreve, Crump & Low founded in 1796
  • Almanacs: Old Farmer's Almanac founded in 1792
  • Stocks: New York Stock Exchange founded in 1792
  • Law: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft founded in 1792
  • Baking: King Arthur Flour founded in 1790
  • Banking: The Bank of New York Mellon founded in 1784
  • Distilling: Laird & Company founded in 1780
  • Chocolates and sweets: Baker's founded in 1765
  • Newspapers: The Hartford Courant founded in 1764
  • Apothecary: Caswell-Massey founded in 1752
  • Tools and transmission: The Rowland Company founded in 1732
  • Stone carving: The John Stevens Shop founded in 1705
  • Restaurants: White Horse Tavern founded in 1673
  • Hotels: The Seaside Inn Founded in 1660 (at least)
  • Percussion: Zildjian founded in 1623
  • Farming: Shirley Plantation built in 1613
 Next Slide