15 Quotes From Self-Made Billionaires That Will Change Your Outlook on Money

From investor Warren Buffett to tech mogul Jeff Bezos, here's what some of the world's richest men and women have to say about money.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Jeff Bezos
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Your beliefs about money can play a huge role in whether or not you finish rich. 

So why not look to those who have been there, done that for inspiration? 

Business Insider rounded up quotations about money from self-made billionaires that will shift your perspective on business, investing and success. 

From investor Warren Buffett to tech mogul Jeff Bezos, here's what some of the world's richest men and women have to say about money. 

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook
Image credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

“My goal was never to just create a company. A lot of people misinterpret that, as if I don't care about revenue or profit or any of those things. But what not being just a company means to me is not being just that -- building something that actually makes a really big change in the world.”

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Image credit: AP

“When a small business grows like eBay did, it has a multiplier effect. It creates other small businesses that supply it with intellectual capital, goods and services.”

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful."

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., on not selling to Facebook

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., on not selling to Facebook
Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

 

"There are very few people in the world who get to build a business like this. I think trading that for some short-term gain isn’t very interesting."

Oprah Winfrey, business magnate

Oprah Winfrey, business magnate
Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"The reason I've been able to be so financially successful is my focus has never, ever for one minute been money."

Michael Bloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg LP

Michael Bloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg LP
Image credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

“And I think the more money you put in people's hands, the more they will spend. And if they don't spend it, they invest it. And investing it is another way of creating jobs. It puts money into mutual funds or other kinds of banks that can go out and make loans, and we need to do that.”

Larry Page, Google cofounder and CEO of Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page, Google cofounder and CEO of Alphabet Inc.
Image credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images

"If we were motivated by money, we would have sold the company a long time ago and ended up on a beach."

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"I think frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do. One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out."

Sergey Brin, Google cofounder and president of Alphabet Inc.

Sergey Brin, Google cofounder and president of Alphabet Inc.
Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

“You always hear the phrase, money doesn’t buy you happiness. But I always in the back of my mind figured a lot of money will buy you a little bit of happiness. But it's not really true.” 

Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group

Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group
Image credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

"Today, making money is very simple. But making sustainable money while being responsible to the society and improving the world is very difficult."

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx
Image credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

“Money makes you more of who you already are.”

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA
Image credit: Heribert Proepper/AP

“I'm a bit tight with money, but so what? I look at the money I'm about to spend on myself and ask myself if IKEA's customers can afford it... I could regularly travel first class, but having money in abundance doesn't seem like a good reason to waste it.. If there is such a thing as good leadership, it is to give a good example. I have to do so for all the IKEA employees.”

George Soros, investor and chairman of Soros Fund Management

George Soros, investor and chairman of Soros Fund Management
Image credit: AP Photo

“The financial markets generally are unpredictable. ... The idea that you can actually predict what's going to happen contradicts my way of looking at the market."

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Inc.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Inc.
Image credit: Jack Plunkett/AP Images for Dell, Inc.

“I believe that you have to understand the economics of a business before you have a strategy, and you have to understand your strategy before you have a structure. If you get these in the wrong order, you will probably fail.”

Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation
Image credit: AP

“I never thought about becoming wealthy. It never crossed my mind. What really motivated me was to try to accomplish something.”

