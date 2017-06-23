You Need These Skills to Succeed, Says Musk, Branson and Others

Develop an area of expertise, but understand what you lack, too.

June 23, 2017 3 min read

What skills will you need to succeed in an uncertain future?

Alibaba founder Jack Ma was in Detroit this week for the Gateway '17 conference, and during an interview with CNBC, the ecommerce magnate said that those with an understanding of how to analyze and apply data would be the most professionally adept going forward.

“The world is going to be data,” Ma explained. “It’s just the beginning of the data period. We think data is going to be so important to human life in the future. … We don’t really know how data can make money today, but we know we have to protect the security of the data. One day the data will empower the human beings. We have to believe our kids will be much smarter than us using the data.”

Related: How Jack Ma Overcame His 7 Biggest Failures

Ma isn’t the only leader with strong opinions about what and how people need to learn in order to thrive at work. Read on for advice from five other founders about the skillsets everyone should develop from science to working within a budget.