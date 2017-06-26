The Most Inspirational Quote From Every Harry Potter Book on the Series' 20-Year Anniversary

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was published 20 years ago on this day.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published by Bloomsbury on June 26, 1997, which officially makes the series 20 years old today.

Getting that first break wasn't easy for author J.K. Rowling. Not only did Rowling get several rejection letters, but she also struggled financially at the time. Sometimes, the rejection and the financial difficulties went hand in hand.

“The first agent I ever queried," Rowling once said, "sent back a slip saying ‘My list is full. The folder you sent wouldn’t fit in the envelope.’ I really minded about the folder, because I had almost no money and had to buy another one.”

Since that difficult start, though, Potter and Rowling have sold hundreds of millions of books and earned billions at the box office. So, if you're looking for a little inspiration or feeling down about your own business idea, consider what Rowling herself said on Twitter about failure: "I pinned my 1st rejection letter to my kitchen wall because it gave me something in common with all my fave writers!"

