From Entrepreneurs to Freelancers, Who Are the Happiest or Most Stressed?
Every job type comes with its own set of positives and negatives.
1. Self-employed workers are the happiest.
2. Freelancers are the most stressed out.
3. Base-pay-plus-tip earners say co-workers are one of the worst aspects of their jobs.
4. People with multiple jobs are slightly happier than people with only one.
5. Workers with multiple jobs are worried about paying for medical costs.
6. Workers with one job are more comfortable growing a family and saving for retirement.
7. Most freelancing baby boomers have more than one job.
8. Gen Xers make the most from their second jobs.
Jobs can be rollercoasters: one minute you're stressed out then the next you're happily trucking along.
Insurance website Insurance Quotes recently surveyed more than 1,000 working Americans across different career types and generations to uncover how they feel about their work. The study compared the feelings of people by employment type, including freelancers, self-employed workers, salaried employees, hourly employees and people who have a base pay plus tips.
From work-life balance to job security, different career paths have different negatives and positives. Here are some facts about how people in different job types feel about their work.
Bad co-workers can be a nightmare. And employees who earn a base pay plus tip say that their co-workers are one of the worst aspects of their job. In fact, nearly two-thirds said their co-workers made them unhappy.
Across generations, baby boomers who are either self-employed or freelancing are most likely working two jobs. Compared to millennials and gen Xers, twice as many freelancing baby boomers have more than one job at a time.