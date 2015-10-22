11 Qualities Our Next President Must Have

October 22, 2015 5 min read

American society is more divided and Washington more dysfunctional than I’ve ever seen it. And that says a lot. I’ve been around a long, long time.

If you’re wondering how we got here, it’s simple, really. According to Gallup, Barack Obama has been the most polarizing president in modern history, with George W. Bush a close second. Now you know why our federal government is so screwed up. We’ve had lousy leadership at the top for a long, long time.

America’s preference for political outsiders in the current GOP field – Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, and Carly Fiorina – is clearly a backlash against that. And while I don’t necessarily agree that we must have someone from the private sector to unite us and solve our many problems, there are qualities that successful executives and business leaders usually possess that would greatly benefit our next president ... and our nation.