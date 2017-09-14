India's Top #8 Fitness Instagrammers that You Need to Follow Now

These celebrities share a sneak peek into their lives and their fitness regimes

September 14, 2017 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An hour at the gym, an intensive workout of crossfit, a dreamy beginning to the day with yoga or kicking some arses with kickboxing - fitness today has different interpretations for all.

While a decade ago it was a fad amongst celebrities and millennials to follow a fitness regime, today, almost everyone is waking up to the necessity of dedicating some time to fitness. From PM Narendra Modi’s push for Yoga to the avid instagrammers of Bollywood constantly updating all about their regime, the fitness bug has now bitten all.

With the emergence of social media, fans now have a sneak peak into their celebrities' lives. While some stars share their successful mantras for health and fitness by penning it in a blog post, others choose to share videos and photographs along with descriptions of their exercise. Not just that, they even go on to profusely thank their trainers and in turn, make celebrities out of them too. Well, if you are helping Deepika Padukone keep herself in shape, you have got to share tips with her fans too!

Entrepreneur India compiles a list of India’s #8 fitness influencers, who share their knowledge and passion for fitness and have in turn, helped many others finally pick up that dumbbell.