10 States With the Most Millionaires

In 2016, America welcomed 400,000 new U.S. millionaires into its ranks, raising the membership in the double-comma club to a record 10.8 million. To be considered a millionaire, you must possess at least $1 million in investable assets -- and your primary residence doesn't count.

America's millionaires are not evenly distributed across the country, but the poorest states in the country don't always have fewer of them, and the richest states don't always have more. Here's a look at the states with:

The most millionaire households per capita

How much the 1 percent of each state earns

How those salaries measure up to the incomes earned by the other 99 percent

Read on to find out which state has the most millionaires.

