My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
News and Trends > Amazon

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

Cities are jockeying to offer the best deal for Amazon, hoping to lure more jobs and infrastructure development.
Flickr/ESB Professional via BI
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

In September, Amazon announced that it would invest $5 billion in developing its next headquarters and wanted cities to fight one another for a chance to host what would be called HQ2. And fight they have.

Cities have offered increasingly outlandish things to try to lure Amazon. Stonecrest, Ga., has offered to rename itself Amazon, while several Missouri cities said they would build a Hyperloop to connect several of the state's largest metro areas.

Whichever city the ecommerce giant chooses could see a huge impact on its job growth, tax income, infrastructure development, quality of life and more. It's why Newark, N.J., has offered $7 billion in tax incentives over the next 10 years to host HQ2.

The hunt for HQ2 has led many to speculate on which city would win. The New York Times, Moody's, CNN, CNBC and more have all published predictions. To make sense of it all, Sperling's BestPlaces, a website designed to help users find out where to live next, combined the predictions from 18 sources.

Sperling's averaged the rankings of all those predictions to come up with a meta-ranking of sorts. The average ranking of each of Sperling's top cities, along with notable sources that gave the city a top ranking, are listed in the slides that follow. Sperling's prediction for the final HQ2 destination is listed last.

It's worth noting that not all of the predictions that Sterling's studied were formatted the same. Some, like CNN Money's ranking, had more than one first-place finisher.

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

1. San Jose, Calif.

Uladzik Kryhin/Shutterstock

Average rank: 34.8

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

2. Toronto, Canada

Akin Oyedele/Business Insider

Average rank: 34.5

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money, GeekWire

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

3. Pittsburgh, Penn.

Barta IV/Flickr

Average rank: 32.2

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money, Venture Beat, New York Times Common Sense

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

4. Raleigh, N.C.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average rank: 31.6

Notable first-place finishes: New York Times Opinion, Denver News Tribune

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

5. New York, N.Y.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Average rank: 29.3

Notable first-place finishes: CNBC, Anderson Economic Group

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

6. Denver, Colo.

Robert Kash/Flickr

Average rank: 28.3

Notable first-place finishes: New York Times Upshot

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

7. Dallas, Texas

Shutterstock

Average rank: 27.7

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money, CityLab

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

8. Austin, Texas

Glassdoor

Average rank: 26.6

Notable first-place finishes: Moody's, CNN Money, Venture Beat

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

9. Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Ernst /Reuters

Average rank: 26.5

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

10. Philadelphia, Penn.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Average rank: 25.8

Notable first-place finishes: Slate, CityLab

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

11. Chicago, Ill.

Thomson Reuters

Average rank: 21.7

Notable first-place finishes: Slate, CityLab

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

12. Boston, Mass.

f11photo/Shutterstock

Average rank: 17.2

Notable first-place finishes: CNN Money

Data compiled by Sperling's

A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters

13. Atlanta, Ga.

Nicolas Henderson/Flickr

Average rank: 13.6

Notable first-place finishes: New York Times Opinion, CNN Money

Data compiled by Sperling's

The Unsexy Business That Amazon Wants to Conquer Next But Probably Can't
Next Article

The Unsexy Business That Amazon Wants to Conquer Next But Probably Can't

Next Article

More Slideshows

15 'Secret' iPhone Hacks That Will Even Impress Siri
iPhone

15 'Secret' iPhone Hacks That Will Even Impress Siri

Rose Leadem
7 min read
10 Ways You're Being Tracked Without You Knowing It
Technology

10 Ways You're Being Tracked Without You Knowing It

Nina Zipkin
4 min read
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018
College Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

Entrepreneur Staff
15+ min read