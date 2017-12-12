8 LeBron James Quotes to Help You Find the King Within

The NBA star's words of wisdom on motivation, mindset and the path to success.

December 12, 2017 3 min read

LeBron James, the most dominant player in his sport, is a living NBA legend with unsurpassable work ethic, passion and loyalty. He has played in front of thousands at his high school games, won three NBA championships and four NBA MVP awards, and has had uncountable successes in between.

Despite being a superstar, the Akron, Ohio native never lost touch with his roots. Always on the move, his single mother -- 16 when he was born -- often had him stay with basketball coaches and teammates when rent and groceries couldn’t be paid.

LeBron’s innate athleticism was recognizable early on, and his passion for sports kept him out of trouble. Starting in ninth grade, scouts from the Cleveland-based IMG athlete agency were watching. His high school basketball games were available on pay-per-view throughout the state, and attracted such large crowds that the local fire department said they were a fire hazard. (The school relocated the matchups to nearby University of Akron’s 6,000 seat stadium.)

LeBron continued to surpass expectations, and never lost his drive to win. The star player is all about teamwork and selfless play, and using his position as both an athlete and a public figure to inspire his fans and fellow citizens to do better, stand up for what they believe in and work harder.

Check out these quotes from the King himself to find and fuel your passion, too.