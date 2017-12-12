Leadership

8 LeBron James Quotes to Help You Find the King Within

The NBA star's words of wisdom on motivation, mindset and the path to success.
8 LeBron James Quotes to Help You Find the King Within
Image credit: Jason Miller | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
3 min read

LeBron James, the most dominant player in his sport, is a living NBA legend with unsurpassable work ethic, passion and loyalty. He has played in front of thousands at his high school games, won three NBA championships and four NBA MVP awards, and has had uncountable successes in between.

Despite being a superstar, the Akron, Ohio native never lost touch with his roots. Always on the move, his single mother -- 16 when he was born -- often had him stay with basketball coaches and teammates when rent and groceries couldn’t be paid.

LeBron’s innate athleticism was recognizable early on, and his passion for sports kept him out of trouble. Starting in ninth grade, scouts from the Cleveland-based IMG athlete agency were watching. His high school basketball games were available on pay-per-view throughout the state, and attracted such large crowds that the local fire department said they were a fire hazard. (The school relocated the matchups to nearby University of Akron’s 6,000 seat stadium.)

LeBron continued to surpass expectations, and never lost his drive to win. The star player is all about teamwork and selfless play, and using his position as both an athlete and a public figure to inspire his fans and fellow citizens to do better, stand up for what they believe in and work harder.

Check out these quotes from the King himself to find and fuel your passion, too.

8 LeBron James Quotes to Help You Find the King Within

On mindset

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I treated it like every day was my last day with a basketball.”

--LeBron James

On authenticity

Image credit: Entrepreneur

If it's in you, and if it's authentic, then do it. If it's some fake shit, then the people, the kids, they're going to notice it. They know."

--LeBron James

On commitment

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“There’s that moment every morning when you look in the mirror: Are you committed, or are you not?”

--LeBron James

On responsibility

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“It’s my responsibility. I believe that I was put here for a higher cause. We have people that have been in the higher positions that chose to do it and chose not to do it.”

--LeBron James

On teamwork

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I think team first. It allows me to succeed, it allows my team to succeed.”

--LeBron James

On honesty

Image credit: Entrepreneur

"So when you've been around people for a long time, there's no sugarcoating… it's just straight-up, raw, uncut, unfiltered knowledge, truth, passion."

--LeBron James

On identity

Image credit: Entrepreneur

"I don't know how tall I am or how much I weigh," he says. "Because I don't want anybody to know my identity.”

--LeBron James

On inspiration

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“If you're speaking with a knowledgeable, caring, loving, passionate voice, then you can give the people of America and all over the world hope."

--LeBron James

