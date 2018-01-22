5 Creative Interview Questions to Ask Job Applicants, Approved by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman

Tired of asking the same boring questions for every interview? These weird interview questions can help you learn who your applicants really are.

Start Slideshow

Finding quality candidates who will do a great job and work well with your existing team can be difficult. It takes time and effort to do a good search -- to post ads on job sites, then read through all those resumes and cover letters. And that's just to see who is worthy of an interview.

But how can you use the interview process to ensure your company hires the absolute best person for the job? Specifically, are you asking the right questions, and how do you know if you're hearing the right answers?

Leaders such as Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Bezos often like to ask out-of-the-box interview questions during job interviews, because these questions allow them to see how applicants work out problems in real time. They can see how someone's mind works and learn something during the interview that they can't get from a resume or a reference.

Start the slideshow to see five out-of-the box job interview questions asked by massively successful entrepreneurs who have built incredible teams. They might seem weird, but they just might work.

Related: Here's How to Interview Employees and Find the Perfect Fit