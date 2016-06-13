Use These 10 Words in Conversation to Get What You Want

June 13, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The words we use every day shape our realities, whether we realize it or not. Our word choices can make a powerful impression on the people around us, whether they occur in a polite conversation at the grocery store or during a more formal exchange at a significant client meeting.

Different situations and different companions demand different levels of vocabulary and tone, but there are some words that hold power, no matter what the situation.

So, next time you're pressing for something you want -- whether it's a salary increase or the last pineapple in the produce section -- here are 10 words that can help you get it: