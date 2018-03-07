8 Life Lessons From 8 Good Books That Everyone Should Read

Tim Grover has trained some of the greatest athletes of our time -- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade -- and 20 years after the start of his career, he's written a book that reveals what they all have in common: a maniacal need to succeed.
They are driven not just by the love of the game, but also by what Grover refers to as the darkness. As I think about Grover's book, I'm looking at a painting of Michael Jordan from the infamous 'Flu Game' in 1997. In the NBA finals against the Utah Jazz, Jordan fought through horrific illness to put 38 points on the board. That's not normal. It's an obsession. A crushing need to win. But, that's what greatness demands of us all.
For Jordan and the greats, failure isn't an option. To become the best at whatever you're doing, you must be relentless. If others mistake this for madness, so be it. As Grover points out in the book, what others think of you shouldn't matter. What should matter to you is becoming the greatest of all time. Greatness is within reach for anyone willing to pay the price that greatness demands.
What I love, and what Grover makes abundantly clear in this seering tale of what it takes to be remembered, is that most people simply are not prepared to do what it takes. But, if you are, you can have anything you want from this life.
Lesson: Develop a maniacal need to succeed.
