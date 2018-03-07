8 Life Lessons From 8 Good Books That Everyone Should Read

There's a lot of hype around being an entrepreneur -- they get rockstar credit, but this path is not for everyone.

Every rockstar is usually just one part of a very large and valuable team. When done right, this team is made up of linchpins -- ultra-valuable team members who are just as driven and talented as any entrepreneur.

As a CEO, I'm always looking for linchpins, because I want to be surrounded by amazingly talented and passionate individuals who are committed to the business for their own selfish reasons. They are trying to be the best versions of themselves possible. They are constantly developing themselves and pushing the limits of their own skill set.

They believe in the mission of the company, have their own personal connection to it and are showing up every day playing to win. They want to be great at what they do. Not because they're afraid to get fired, but because they know that's the path to deep and lasting fulfillment.

In this incredible book, Godin shows readers the path to becoming an irreplaceable linchpin -- someone who controls their own destiny by getting so good, they can't be ignored. For anyone looking to bring the full weight of their talents to bear, this is the book for you.

Lesson: Never be confined by your job description.