The Three Apps that will Help You Excel At Productivity

From note-taking to reminders, and motivational quotes, these tools will help you boost your work performance
Image credit: Todoist
Want to save notes for easy access, or keep track of your receipts? Or, want constant reminders of things to do? Need motivational quotes with sticky notes on your desktop monitor? Well, worry not. All this and more can be achieved at the workplace with these apps.

Evernote (Web, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)

Image credit: Evernote

 

You can organize your notes, sync your memos so they're accessible anywhere, set reminders, scan documents with a built-in camera, and keep track of tickets and receipts. It is almost a do-it-all app.

Todoist (Web, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)

Image credit: Todoist

 

A great app when it comes to planning work. It will track your tasks as you complete them, then show how productive you were in those 24 hours. It keeps a check on your data and informs you whether you are improving. It is the fitness tracker for productivity.

Toggl (Web, Chrome, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)

Image credit: Toggl

 

Find out how much time you spend on tasks with Toggl. It works as a timer and tells you how productive you are being, while also monitoring idle time. A big plus: a timer reminds you to take a break once you have spent 25 minutes at a stretch on a task.

