VIP Contributor

Serial and Social Entrepreneur

JASON HABER is the author of The Business of Good (Entrepreneur Press, May 2016) and co-founder of Rubicon Property, a social entrepreneurial real estate firm based in Manhattan that has since been acquired by Warburg Realty. He has vast experience in government and public policy. Haber has worked as an adviser for several elected officials and candidates in New York City, and in Washington, D.C., Haber was an adjunct professor at John Jay College where he taught a public policy course. He is a board member of Rivet Media, a virtual reality startup. Haber is a frequent commentator on CNBC and Fox Business News and has been covered in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.