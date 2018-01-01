Jason Haber

Jason Haber

VIP Contributor
Serial and Social Entrepreneur
JASON HABER is the author of The Business of Good (Entrepreneur Press, May 2016) and co-founder of Rubicon Property, a social entrepreneurial real estate firm based in Manhattan that has since been acquired by Warburg Realty. He has vast experience in government and public policy. Haber has worked as an adviser for several elected officials and candidates in New York City, and in Washington, D.C., Haber was an adjunct professor at John Jay College where he taught a public policy course. He is a board member of Rivet Media, a virtual reality startup. Haber is a frequent commentator on CNBC and Fox Business News and has been covered in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

How "Shark Tank" Perfectly Captures Today's Zeitgeist
Social Entrepreneurship

When a troubled world collides with a more interconnected one it creates a cultural shift. And sometimes that shift gets its own TV show.
6 min read
5 Social Entrepreneurship Essentials
Social Entrepreneurship

Build a business that does some good while still making a good profit.
7 min read
How a Trip to Haiti Inspired This Entrepreneur to Start Her Business
Social Entrepreneurs

After realizing that people wanted to earn their way rather than accept donations from non-profits, Becky Straw created an organization that puts people to work.
5 min read
How $162 Loans Made This Bank a Success
Social Entrepreneurs

Combining financial smarts with a charitable attitude helped this bank start small but grow big – with a loan portfolio worth more than $1 billion today.
6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Is Turning a Profit in Developing Countries
Social Entrepreneurs

Sam Goldman used his imagination and business acumen to supply a critical product to 100 million consumers.
7 min read
Meet the New Breed of Philanthropists Helping Social Entrepreneurs Succeed
Starting a Business

A social business needs capital to grow. Find out which organizations are helping to kickstart the new type of entrepreneurial ventures.
10 min read
6 Traits That Make Millennials the Best Social Entrepreneurs
Social Entrepreneurs

These 6 characteristics have set millennials apart from other generations and, together, have made them an entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with.
7 min read
Why Millennials May Just Be the Best Entrepreneurial Generation Ever
Social Entrepreneurs

Millennials want instant gratification, even when it comes to making a difference.
6 min read
How This Company Makes Money While Making a Difference
Social Entrepreneurs

Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
7 min read
How This Woman Created One Business From Many Talents
Starting a Business

When Rebecca van Bergen couldn't find a job that fit all her interests, she decided to start her own business and ended up helping a group of artisans that was quickly disappearing.
5 min read
Why the Bottom of the Consumer Pyramid Should Be Your New Target Market
Growth Strategies

There are newfound opportunities in the developing world to help others leave poverty behind while creating profits for your social entrepreneurial venture.
7 min read
How One Man's Quest to Do Good Is Helping People With the Most Essential Human Need
Social Entrepreneurship

Meet the founder of charity:water, who turned his penchant for throwing parties into a way to raise money to solve a critical problem.
7 min read
3 Ways Your Social Business Will Be Better Than a Charity
Social Entrepreneurs

Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
7 min read
How One Product Saves Millions of Lives Annually
Social Entrepreneurship

Thinking differently about an existing problem helped African Clean Energy capture a market of needy prospects.
6 min read
The Best Reasons to Structure Your Social Business as a B Corp.
Social Entrepreneurship

One of the newest legal corporate designations, B Corps., can help you take advantage of legal protection while your new business is trying to do some good in the world.
5 min read

Books by Jason Haber

The Business of Good

Buy From
