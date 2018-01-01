Jason Haber

Social Entrepreneurship
How "Shark Tank" Perfectly Captures Today's Zeitgeist
When a troubled world collides with a more interconnected one it creates a cultural shift. And sometimes that shift gets its own TV show.
Social Entrepreneurship
5 Social Entrepreneurship Essentials
Build a business that does some good while still making a good profit.
Social Entrepreneurs
How a Trip to Haiti Inspired This Entrepreneur to Start Her Business
After realizing that people wanted to earn their way rather than accept donations from non-profits, Becky Straw created an organization that puts people to work.
Social Entrepreneurs
How $162 Loans Made This Bank a Success
Combining financial smarts with a charitable attitude helped this bank start small but grow big – with a loan portfolio worth more than $1 billion today.
Social Entrepreneurs
How This Entrepreneur Is Turning a Profit in Developing Countries
Sam Goldman used his imagination and business acumen to supply a critical product to 100 million consumers.
Starting a Business
Meet the New Breed of Philanthropists Helping Social Entrepreneurs Succeed
A social business needs capital to grow. Find out which organizations are helping to kickstart the new type of entrepreneurial ventures.
Social Entrepreneurs
6 Traits That Make Millennials the Best Social Entrepreneurs
These 6 characteristics have set millennials apart from other generations and, together, have made them an entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with.
Social Entrepreneurs
Why Millennials May Just Be the Best Entrepreneurial Generation Ever
Millennials want instant gratification, even when it comes to making a difference.
Social Entrepreneurs
How This Company Makes Money While Making a Difference
Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
Starting a Business
How This Woman Created One Business From Many Talents
When Rebecca van Bergen couldn't find a job that fit all her interests, she decided to start her own business and ended up helping a group of artisans that was quickly disappearing.
Growth Strategies
Why the Bottom of the Consumer Pyramid Should Be Your New Target Market
There are newfound opportunities in the developing world to help others leave poverty behind while creating profits for your social entrepreneurial venture.
Social Entrepreneurship
How One Man's Quest to Do Good Is Helping People With the Most Essential Human Need
Meet the founder of charity:water, who turned his penchant for throwing parties into a way to raise money to solve a critical problem.
Social Entrepreneurs
3 Ways Your Social Business Will Be Better Than a Charity
Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
Social Entrepreneurship
How One Product Saves Millions of Lives Annually
Thinking differently about an existing problem helped African Clean Energy capture a market of needy prospects.
Social Entrepreneurship
The Best Reasons to Structure Your Social Business as a B Corp.
One of the newest legal corporate designations, B Corps., can help you take advantage of legal protection while your new business is trying to do some good in the world.