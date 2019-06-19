Pooja Singh
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
A stickler for details, Pooja Singh likes telling people stories. She has previously worked with Mint-Hindustan Times, Down To Earth and Asian News International-Reuters.
Latest
The Next Frontier: Nicko Widjaja on MDI Ventures' Top Three Bets
Its (former) chief executive, Nicko Widjaja, considered to be among Indonesia's pioneers in tech investing, shares MDI is as interested in health, logistics, e-commerce and education sectors
Chang Wen on How Ninja Van Plans to Redefine the Delivery Industry
Ninja Van's co-founder Chang Wen talks about his journey, hacks and the Grab deal
The Ikea of Home Building: Meet the man behind Revolution Precrafted, the Philippines' first unicorn
True to his start-up's name, Revolution Precrafted, Robbie Antonio believes he's starting a revolution with his property business
MINISO's Miyake Junya Talks about Expansion & Brand Journey
In an interaction, MINISO's Co-founder and Chief Designer Miyake Junya shares the brand's philosophy, vision and expansion plans
Billion Dollar Design: Canva's Melanie Perkins on How She Turned Her 'Future of Publishing' Idea into a Unicorn
One of the main reasons for the success of Canva is the increasing design literacy
Why GIG Economy is making Stronger Inroads into Asia Pacific, with more Firms adapting it to their Needs
Reason for the growing popularity of gig economy is due to increasing access to the internet, with people being able to promote their skill sets and connect with varied audiences
