Pooja Singh

Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

 

A stickler for details, Pooja Singh likes telling people stories. She has previously worked with Mint-Hindustan Times, Down To Earth and Asian News International-Reuters. 

Latest

Leadership

The Next Frontier: Nicko Widjaja on MDI Ventures' Top Three Bets

Its (former) chief executive, Nicko Widjaja, considered to be among Indonesia's pioneers in tech investing, shares MDI is as interested in health, logistics, e-commerce and education sectors

Entrepreneurs

Chang Wen on How Ninja Van Plans to Redefine the Delivery Industry

Ninja Van's co-founder Chang Wen talks about his journey, hacks and the Grab deal

Entrepreneurs

The Ikea of Home Building: Meet the man behind Revolution Precrafted, the Philippines' first unicorn

True to his start-up's name, Revolution Precrafted, Robbie Antonio believes he's starting a revolution with his property business

Entrepreneurs

MINISO's Miyake Junya Talks about Expansion & Brand Journey

In an interaction, MINISO's Co-founder and Chief Designer Miyake Junya shares the brand's philosophy, vision and expansion plans

Women Entrepreneur™

Billion Dollar Design: Canva's Melanie Perkins on How She Turned Her 'Future of Publishing' Idea into a Unicorn

One of the main reasons for the success of Canva is the increasing design literacy

Lifestyle

Why GIG Economy is making Stronger Inroads into Asia Pacific, with more Firms adapting it to their Needs

Reason for the growing popularity of gig economy is due to increasing access to the internet, with people being able to promote their skill sets and connect with varied audiences

