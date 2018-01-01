Pooja Singh

Learning
What 2018 Taught These Entrepreneurs
We asked founders of start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region what they learned this year. Here's what they had to say.
Government and Startup
Why Singapore is a Startup Paradise
Enterprise Singapore's Jonathan Lim shares government strategies that are helping the startup ecosystem's growth
Investors
What's Behind This Tycoon's Growing Appetite for Tech Startups in Asia?
Satveer Singh Thakral of SGAN says technology holds the key to the success of businesses
Online Dating
How This App is Helping People in Asia Find Love, One Swipe At A Time
Ng Jing Shen, the co-founder of Paktor, talks about the business of dating and more
Friday Flashback
Friday Flashback: Huawei's CFO Arrest in Canada Intensifies Trade War Fears
Know what happened in the Asia-Pacific region over the past week
Entrepreneurship
Five Business Podcasts of 2018 That Inspire, Motivate, and Boost Creativity
They perfect for office commutes, lunch hours and workout sessions
Workplaces
Why Asia-Pacific CEOs Want Agile, Adaptable Workers
Business leaders are becoming more aware of how AI and automation are affecting work spaces
Employers
The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019
And no, Facebook and Google are not in the Top 5
Workplaces
How the #MeToo Movement Is Affecting Men At the Workplace
After several powerful men have been called out across the world for their predatory behaviour, the dynamics at the workplace have changed
Career Advancement
90% APAC Workers Believe This Is the Key to Getting Ahead In Life
Those in Indonesia and India are more confident about career opportunities than their counterparts in any other major economy of the region
Robots
Why Southeast Asian Countries Are Leading the Robot Adoption Race
Europe and the US lag significantly behind
Hiring Employees
Why It is Important to Hire People for Cultural Fit and How to Do It
Selecting people who align with the workplace's unique culture helps reduce cost and boosts productivity
Learning
Five Books of 2018 That Every Entrepreneur Should Read
From the daily routines of leaders, to how to deal with failure and the life inside the Silicon Valley, there is much to learn from this year's published works
Online Shopping
Why APAC Residents Can't Put Down their Mobile Phones
Their cellphone payment usage climbs 30 per cent in 2018
Online Marketing
How to Create a Compelling Video for Your Brand At a Low Cost
The trick is to keep it simple and authentic