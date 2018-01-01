Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh

Features Editor, Entrepreneur APAC
A stickler for details, Pooja Singh likes telling people stories. She has previously worked with Mint-Hindustan Times, Down To Earth and Asian News International-Reuters. 

More From Pooja Singh

What 2018 Taught These Entrepreneurs
Learning

What 2018 Taught These Entrepreneurs

We asked founders of start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region what they learned this year. Here's what they had to say.
2 min read
Why Singapore is a Startup Paradise
Government and Startup

Why Singapore is a Startup Paradise

Enterprise Singapore's Jonathan Lim shares government strategies that are helping the startup ecosystem's growth
4 min read
What's Behind This Tycoon's Growing Appetite for Tech Startups in Asia?
Investors

What's Behind This Tycoon's Growing Appetite for Tech Startups in Asia?

Satveer Singh Thakral of SGAN says technology holds the key to the success of businesses
4 min read
How This App is Helping People in Asia Find Love, One Swipe At A Time
Online Dating

How This App is Helping People in Asia Find Love, One Swipe At A Time

Ng Jing Shen, the co-founder of Paktor, talks about the business of dating and more
5 min read
Friday Flashback: Huawei's CFO Arrest in Canada Intensifies Trade War Fears
Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Huawei's CFO Arrest in Canada Intensifies Trade War Fears

Know what happened in the Asia-Pacific region over the past week
1 min read
Five Business Podcasts of 2018 That Inspire, Motivate, and Boost Creativity
Entrepreneurship

Five Business Podcasts of 2018 That Inspire, Motivate, and Boost Creativity

They perfect for office commutes, lunch hours and workout sessions
3 min read
Why Asia-Pacific CEOs Want Agile, Adaptable Workers
Workplaces

Why Asia-Pacific CEOs Want Agile, Adaptable Workers

Business leaders are becoming more aware of how AI and automation are affecting work spaces
3 min read
The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019
Employers

The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019

And no, Facebook and Google are not in the Top 5
5 min read
How the #MeToo Movement Is Affecting Men At the Workplace
Workplaces

How the #MeToo Movement Is Affecting Men At the Workplace

After several powerful men have been called out across the world for their predatory behaviour, the dynamics at the workplace have changed
4 min read
90% APAC Workers Believe This Is the Key to Getting Ahead In Life
Career Advancement

90% APAC Workers Believe This Is the Key to Getting Ahead In Life

Those in Indonesia and India are more confident about career opportunities than their counterparts in any other major economy of the region
3 min read
Why Southeast Asian Countries Are Leading the Robot Adoption Race
Robots

Why Southeast Asian Countries Are Leading the Robot Adoption Race

Europe and the US lag significantly behind
3 min read
Why It is Important to Hire People for Cultural Fit and How to Do It
Hiring Employees

Why It is Important to Hire People for Cultural Fit and How to Do It

Selecting people who align with the workplace's unique culture helps reduce cost and boosts productivity
2 min read
Five Books of 2018 That Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Learning

Five Books of 2018 That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

From the daily routines of leaders, to how to deal with failure and the life inside the Silicon Valley, there is much to learn from this year's published works
4 min read
Why APAC Residents Can't Put Down their Mobile Phones
Online Shopping

Why APAC Residents Can't Put Down their Mobile Phones

Their cellphone payment usage climbs 30 per cent in 2018
3 min read
How to Create a Compelling Video for Your Brand At a Low Cost
Online Marketing

How to Create a Compelling Video for Your Brand At a Low Cost

The trick is to keep it simple and authentic
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.