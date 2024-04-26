📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Optimize Your Diet and Budget with This $55 Nut Milk Maker The Venoly comes with a helical grinding blade and serrated edges to create rich, creamy nut milk.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There's a reason why ordering a latte with oat milk or almond milk almost feels redundant these days. It's because so many of us have switched over from dairy milk to nut milk, as it can better align with our health needs and dietary preferences. For busy professionals who could benefit from streamlining their access to and minimizing their spending on nut milk, this deal is worth checking out.

For a limited time only, you could get this white Venoly Nut Milk Maker Machine on sale for $54.98 (reg. $69). Say goodbye to long lines at the cafe for an overpriced drink that you can make for a fraction of the price at home. In addition to mixing in with your coffee, you can stock up on nut milk to mix in with your oatmeal, use when baking, cereal, and for other purposes.

This milk maker machine has a large 1.5L capacity. It makes milk with a helical grinding blade and serrated edges that turn nuts into rich, creamy milk. It's easy to use, and the materials used to make the grinding blade are designed to resist corrosion, staining, and rust. Built to last, this is a worthy investment for anybody who regularly makes nut milk.

Streamline your day and minimize your budget. No matter your industry, field, company, or product, if you make your day-to-day life easier to manage and afford, you can create more space to thrive at work.

This white Venoly Nut Milk Maker Machine is on sale for $54.98 (reg. $69).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Actually Get Returns in Your Marketing Efforts

The field of newsletter marketing offers a highly cost-efficient channel for achieving high ROI in promotional campaigns, thanks to new AI-powered tools that identify target audiences and track their engagement with ads, enabling the ability to optimize spend.

By Jaxon Parrott
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a Small Business Side Hustle That Gives Your Day Job a Run for Its Money, According to People Who Did Just That — and Made Millions

Almost anyone can start a side hustle — but only those ready to level up can use it to out-earn their 9-5s.

By Amanda Breen
Business Culture

Dear Boss, You're Holding Too Many Meetings — Here's Why the Best Teams Have Fewer Meetings

In the hustle of modern work life, efficiency is key.

By Tom Medema
Business News

ByteDance Would Rather Shut Down TikTok in the U.S. than Sell It: Report

ByteDance broke its silence on the TikTok ban bill that Biden signed into law this week.

By Sherin Shibu
Devices

Avoid Being Stranded on the Road with This Jump Starter on Sale for $70

Protecting your time is essential when running a business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Americans Just Work Harder' Than Europeans, Says the CEO of Norges Bank, the World's Largest Wealth Fund

About half of the fund's equities are invested in American companies.

By Sherin Shibu