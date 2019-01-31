Entrepreneur India Coffee Table Book

What Will You Find on the Coffee Tables of these 5 Famous Entrepreneurs?

India's Most Successful Entrepreneur Coffee Table Book is around the corner, it is time to look at some of the most famous entrepreneurs and what lies on their coffee tables!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is true that entrepreneurs work extremely hard. Their schedule is intense, rigorous, mentally exhausting and requires long, demanding, unenduring and erratic hours.

While Entrepreneur India is bringing its own Entrepreneur Coffee Table Book which will be one its kind endeavour to bring together the entrepreneur community, we compile the coffee tables and what it will have of some of the most well-known faces of the business world.

Warren Buffet-Books and Annual Reports

Warren Buffet-Books and Annual Reports

Warren Buffet is a voracious reader. The billionaire who is known to live a simple lifestyle does spend most of his time reading. He reads books, annual reports and newspapers. His coffee table will definitely have something to read at any point in the day!

Elon Musk- Coffee, Diet Coke Cans and Video Games

Elon Musk- Coffee, Diet Coke Cans and Video Games

The American and Silicon Valley genius is one of the few and rare entrepreneurs who are building something far beyond the planet. It is no surprise that books would always be there on his coffee table since he is a staunch believer and advocate of self-education.

In one of his interviews with AUTO BILD TV, Musk revealed that he drank eight cans of Diet Coke every day and several large cups of coffee. He also enjoys video games such as Bioshock, Fallout to unwind.

Satya Nadella-Books

Satya Nadella-Books
Image credit: World Economic Forum

Nadella is an avid reader and has even gone on to say that sometimes he buys more books than he can read. The Microsoft CEO has always pressed on the importance of reading and how books have shaped him as a person. In an interview to Fast Company he said, “Without books, I can’t live.”  

Mark Zuckerberg-Books

Mark Zuckerberg-Books

The Facebook founder and CEO reads one book a week. The young business magnet feels that books give him a lot of scope for self-reflection and self-discovery. According to Inc., Zuckerberg once said, “I take a lot of time just to read and think about things by myself.”

Richard Branson-Tea Cups

Richard Branson-Tea Cups

The English businessman, author, investor and philanthropist has several hats to juggle. So how does he keep himself energized all day long? “I’m talking 20 cups a day,” he wrote on a blog post for the Virgin website. He meant 20 cups of tea!

Branson’s coffee table will be more a tea table! Musk’s and Branson’s table habits clearly conclude that something the most extraordinary minds don’t have the best eating or drinking habits!

