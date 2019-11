5 Ways to Stay Caffeinated During a Long Day

There are more benefits to coffee and other caffeinated beverages than just staying energized.

You clicked because you heard caffeine and we're only going to make things better for you. Beyond giving you that boost you need to get through your day, did you know that caffeine can also improve mood and brain function?

Of course, caffeine can make you feel more alert and more ready to go, but research has also shown that drinking between three and five cups of coffee per day may reduce the risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by 28 percent to 60 percent.

Do you need any more reasons to keep drinking your caffeine? No? Well, then, check out these clever ways to get your fix.

The original ground coffee, Bulletproof was created so you could drink cafe-quality coffee at home. Bulletproof beans are meticulously grown at high altitude on single estates in Guatemala and are sure to give you the energy you need to power through your day. Soylent beverages call themselves a meal in a bottle, except they go beyond most meals. With 20 grams of plant protein, 36 essential nutrients, slow-burning carbs, and a caffeine boost, Soylent is the perfect on-the-go breakfast or lunch. Plus, they’re plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy free.Don’t like the taste of coffee? No judgements here. Simply Gum packs 180mg of caffeine into each piece, and a complete pack has the caffeine equivalent of two cups of coffee.Beyond making a great cafe Wi-Fi password, Yerba Mate is extremely high in caffeine. Hailing from the rainforests of South America, this high-quality, 100 percent organic tea is easier on the stomach than coffee and tastes great.Some of us just love cold brew, regardless of the weather outside. Bizzy Cold Brew Concentrate mixes with water to give you delicious cold brew in just seconds.