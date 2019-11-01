Innovation Now Presented by

5 Ways to Stay Caffeinated During a Long Day

There are more benefits to coffee and other caffeinated beverages than just staying energized.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Stay Caffeinated During a Long Day
Image credit: Tyler Nix
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by

You clicked because you heard caffeine and we're only going to make things better for you. Beyond giving you that boost you need to get through your day, did you know that caffeine can also improve mood and brain function?

Of course, caffeine can make you feel more alert and more ready to go, but research has also shown that drinking between three and five cups of coffee per day may reduce the risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by 28 percent to 60 percent.

Do you need any more reasons to keep drinking your caffeine? No? Well, then, check out these clever ways to get your fix.

Bulletproof Coffee - $13.98

Bulletproof Coffee - $13.98
Image credit: Amazon
The original ground coffee, Bulletproof was created so you could drink cafe-quality coffee at home. Bulletproof beans are meticulously grown at high altitude on single estates in Guatemala and are sure to give you the energy you need to power through your day.

Soylent Meal Replacement Shake (12-Pack) - $39.00

Soylent Meal Replacement Shake (12-Pack) - $39.00
Image credit: Amazon
Soylent beverages call themselves a meal in a bottle, except they go beyond most meals. With 20 grams of plant protein, 36 essential nutrients, slow-burning carbs, and a caffeine boost, Soylent is the perfect on-the-go breakfast or lunch. Plus, they’re plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy free.

Simply Gum - $19.99

Simply Gum - $19.99
Image credit: Amazon
Don’t like the taste of coffee? No judgements here. Simply Gum packs 180mg of caffeine into each piece, and a complete pack has the caffeine equivalent of two cups of coffee. 

Yerba Mate Tea - $14.99

Yerba Mate Tea - $14.99
Image credit: Amazon
Beyond making a great cafe Wi-Fi password, Yerba Mate is extremely high in caffeine. Hailing from the rainforests of South America, this high-quality, 100 percent organic tea is easier on the stomach than coffee and tastes great.

Bizzy Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate - $11.99

Bizzy Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate - $11.99
Image credit: Amazon
Some of us just love cold brew, regardless of the weather outside. Bizzy Cold Brew Concentrate mixes with water to give you delicious cold brew in just seconds.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Focus

Is Coffee Killing Your Focus and Causing Anxiety?

Innovation Now

The U.S. Army Has Developed an Algorithm That Tells You Exactly How Much Coffee You Should Drink to Stay Awake

Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)