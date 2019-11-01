5 Ways to Stay Caffeinated During a Long Day

There are more benefits to coffee and other caffeinated beverages than just staying energized.

November 1, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You clicked because you heard caffeine and we're only going to make things better for you. Beyond giving you that boost you need to get through your day, did you know that caffeine can also improve mood and brain function?

Of course, caffeine can make you feel more alert and more ready to go, but research has also shown that drinking between three and five cups of coffee per day may reduce the risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by 28 percent to 60 percent.

Do you need any more reasons to keep drinking your caffeine? No? Well, then, check out these clever ways to get your fix.

