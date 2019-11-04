Best Chargers for the Office, Home, and Travel

Whether you own an iPhone or Android, these chargers are made for any situation.

November 4, 2019 2 min read

Technology has drastically simplified life in many ways. Navigating to a new meeting place, discovering new restaurants, organizing your calendar — life is great with tech.

However, we still can’t use our smartphones and tablets and other devices without battery power. Which means we’re still tethered to chargers. Here, we've found some great options to keep you powered up, no matter the situation.

Anker Wireless Charger - $29.99

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable - $18.99

The Anker high-powered wireless charger is Qi-certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, making it fully compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone (many newer Android phones and the iPhone 8 and later). It features Quick Charge 3.0 capability which will power up your phone faster than a standard wall outlet and wirelessly charges most devices through protective cases. Plus, the charger comes with an 18-month warranty so if for any reason it conks out, you can get it replaced easily.

This Anker MFi-Certified Lightning cable is significantly more durable than that stock Lightning cable you got with your iPhone. The cable tensile strength is 175 lbs, putting Apple’s to shame, and can withstand 30,000 bends. It works just like a standard Lightning cable, except it’s built to last forever, rather than break every year. If it does somehow break, it’s backed by Anker’s lifetime warranty so you’ll never have to buy another Lightning cable again.

Syncwire Micro USB Cable Android Charger - $7.99

Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C 3.1 - $19.99

