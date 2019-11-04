Best Chargers for the Office, Home, and Travel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Technology has drastically simplified life in many ways. Navigating to a new meeting place, discovering new restaurants, organizing your calendar — life is great with tech.
However, we still can’t use our smartphones and tablets and other devices without battery power. Which means we’re still tethered to chargers. Here, we've found some great options to keep you powered up, no matter the situation.
Anker Wireless Charger - $29.99
The Anker high-powered wireless charger is Qi-certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, making it fully compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone (many newer Android phones and the iPhone 8 and later). It features Quick Charge 3.0 capability which will power up your phone faster than a standard wall outlet and wirelessly charges most devices through protective cases. Plus, the charger comes with an 18-month warranty so if for any reason it conks out, you can get it replaced easily.
Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable - $18.99
This Anker MFi-Certified Lightning cable is significantly more durable than that stock Lightning cable you got with your iPhone. The cable tensile strength is 175 lbs, putting Apple’s to shame, and can withstand 30,000 bends. It works just like a standard Lightning cable, except it’s built to last forever, rather than break every year. If it does somehow break, it’s backed by Anker’s lifetime warranty so you’ll never have to buy another Lightning cable again.
Syncwire Micro USB Cable Android Charger - $7.99
This budget-friendly Syncwire micro USB cable is a great choice for any Android user. It’s made with a triple-braided nylon exterior, toughened military fiber wire, and laser-welded aluminum connectors which work in tandem to keep this cable more durable than others. It can withstand 10,000 bends and comes with a 36-month warranty so you can replace it in a snap if you need.
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C 3.1 - $19.99
More and more devices are switching to USB-C charging and data transfer, which means it’s good to have a cable on hand. This cable supports SuperSpeed data transmission of up to 10Gbps and safely delivers up to 100W (5A) of power while charging. It’s USB-IF Certified, meeting the safety standards of the USB International Federation, and is backed by Anker’s lifetime warranty.
